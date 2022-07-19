UK ticket holder wins £195million record Euromillions jackpot, says Camelot

A UK ticket-holder has scooped a record EuroMillions jackpot of £195million, the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot have said.

The National Lottery is advising people to check their tickets in case they are the lucky winner.

The incredible £195million prize has been rolled over since 17 June.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 - plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000.00 - making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100million, with the previous record-holders Jwinning £184million in May this year.

Camelot‘s Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195million.

Joe and Jess Thwaite were the previous Euromillions record holders in the UK (PA)

“This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100million.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s record-breaking lucky winner.”

The previous Euromillions record UK holders were Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucestershire.

The couple received £184million from the jackpot in May.

Prior to that an anonymous winner claimed £170million in 2019.

Colin and Chris Weir from North Ayrshire won £161million in 2011, and Adrian and Gillian Bayford received just over £148million in 2012.

Additional reporting from the Press Association.