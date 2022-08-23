Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain could see a damp few days ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, when the skies are set to brighten up.

The final days of the meteorological summer will see changeable weather with showers expected across the country, particularly in western and central parts, while forecasters said there is a chance of heavy rain sweeping in.

Tuesday will continue to be warm and muggy with showers in many places and the potential for heavy rain in central and southwestern areas, the Met Office said. Forecasters did not expect a return to the torrential downpours that led to flooding in parts of the country last week.

Londoners cross the Thames in heavy rain last week (PA)

Temperatures in southern England will peak in the high 20s while the bulk of England, Scotland and Wales will stay in the low-to-mid 20s.

Wednesday will bring warmer weather with some areas possibly seeing temperatures in the low 30s.

Forecasters said they did not expect a heatwave to be declared this week but the temperature threshold could be met for a couple of days.

As the week goes on western and central parts can expect to see the most frequent rains, though the Met Office said the timing of forecast downpours is likely to change.

A man sits in the morning sun in London’s Hyde Park earlier in August (EPA)

Forecaster Alex Deakin said: “There’s more uncertainty than usual in the weather, if you do have plans this week then please do keep up to date as the day-to-day details will be varying.”

The Met Office said it will become drier and sunnier for many as the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, though some rain is still expected. Many areas will see fine and calm weather.

Helen Caughey, deputy chief meteorologist, said: “There will certainly be more sunshine around for many over the weekend however it is unlikely to be entirely dry.

Hot air balloons pass by the rising sun as they fly over North Somerset last week (PA)

“There is a risk of heavier showers initially in the far south or southeast to start the weekend, with cloudier and wetter weather at times in the northwest through Saturday and Sunday.

“Monday will likely be a widespread day of sunshine and showers, which could break out just about anywhere, but should be relatively short lived, and some areas likely escaping them altogether.

“For most though, it will feel warm and pleasant in any sunshine, but chillier than of late in the evenings and overnight, especially in more rural areas.”

It was too early for forecasters to say with confidence what next week, the first in meteorological autumn, will bring. However, they said the high pressure that is maintaining the current light winds and warm weather appears likely to continue.