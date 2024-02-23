Jump to content

UK weather forecast - live: Hundreds of flood warnings issued as heavy rainfall disrupts roads and railways

The Environment Agency has 52 flood warnings and 254 alerts in place

Holly Evans
Friday 23 February 2024 15:00
<p>A man looks at floodwater in Harbridge, Hampshire</p>

A man looks at floodwater in Harbridge, Hampshire

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Hundreds of flood alerts and dozens of warnings have been issued across the UK, after heavy rain on Thursday caused flooding on roads and railway lines.

As of Friday, the Environment Agency has 52 flood warnings in place - meaning flooding is expected - and 254 flood alerts, with river levels predicted to remain high as further rainfall is anticipated.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued one flood warning for the River Ritec in Tenby, as well as 13 alerts across the country.

It comes after several schools in Herefordshire and Worcestershire were forced to close on Thursday because of rising flood levels and “treacherous road conditions”, councils said.

Many roads across the West Midlands in particular were submerged and rail operators struggled to resolve issues on the tracks, with Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services operating a replacement bus service between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

The Met Office has predicted that the most frequent showers will be in the west and near the English Channel coasts, with thunder and hail expected at times.

52 flood warnings in place across England

Holly Evans23 February 2024 14:38
Welcome to our live coverage

Welcome to our live coverage of the UK’s weather conditions as we head into the weekend.

Follow here for all the latest updates.

Holly Evans23 February 2024 13:38

