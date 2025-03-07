Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the country are set to be warmer this weekend than popular holiday destinations such as the Costa del Sol and the Amalfi Coast.

Britons can expect to bask in the sunshine in the highest temperatures of the year so far, with 20C possible in central England on Sunday.

The highest temperature recorded so far in 2025 was 19C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Thursday.

Saturday will be another fine and dry day for most, with rain and wind in the north and some patchy rain in the southwest, the Met Office said. Temperatures are still expected to be well above average, with 17 to 19C possible fairly widely.

The average UK daytime maximum temperature in March is 9.2C – an average that takes in all of the country across the whole month.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said it will be a “very pleasant” weekend for people in most parts of the country.

The below maps show the areas which are set to be the warmest in the UK over the weekend.

open image in gallery On Saturday, central parts of the UK, and as far north as Cumbria, will see a high of 19C ( Met Office )

On Saturday, central parts of the UK and as far north as Cumbria will see a high of 19C.

On Sunday, central parts will again see 18 to 19C, with the possibility of a balmy 20C in some isolated spots.

Northern Ireland will see potential highs of 15C on Saturday and 16C on Sunday.

open image in gallery On Sunday, central parts will again see 18 to 19C, with the possibility of a balmy 20C in some isolated spots ( Met Office )

Meanwhile, European holiday destinations known for their warm weather will possibly record cooler temperatures than thermometers in the warmest parts of the UK.

A high of 15C is forecast this weekend for Marbella on the south coast of Spain, a maximum of 17C is expected in Ibiza, and 18C is forecast for Sorrento on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

However, from Monday, the UK will start to see a change in the very warm and dry conditions of late.

A spell of rain will move south across the country on Monday, bringing a few wintry showers in the north and northeast, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Bulmer, said: “A frontal zone will move south across the UK during Sunday night and Monday with much colder air following from the north.

“With these cold northeasterly winds, we are likely to see some wintry showers across the north and the east of the UK next week, but any accumulations of snow are likely to be largely restricted to hills. We’ll also see a return to overnight frosts in many areas.

“While there is uncertainty in the extent of rain and wintry showers through the middle of next week, there is higher confidence that below average temperatures will continue through the week, bringing a very different feel to the mild weather over the weekend.”