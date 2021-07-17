Britain will enjoy the hottest weekend of the year, forecasters said, as many parts of the country bask in a heatwave.

Temperatures will soar to 31 degrees in the hottest regions, several degrees hotter than popular holiday spots on the continent such as Ibiza or Sicily.

However, the baking hot conditions have prompted warnings from medical authorities and vets, urging people to keep both themselves and their animals safe.

Andy Page, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "The extension of the Azores high is the principal reason behind the UK’s current weather pattern, which will see much of the UK reach heatwave thresholds over the weekend and into early next week.

"High temperatures will remain in the forecast well into next week, but there’s a risk of isolated heavy showers in the south of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, although it should be largely fine for most areas."

Public Health England (PHE) urged people to look out for those less able to cope in high temperatures, such as the elderly or others living alone.

Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical lead at PHE, said the advice for beating the heat was mainly common sense but added young children or those with underlying health conditions should be extra cautious as they are more at risk.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk,” he said.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.”

Emergency animal care provider Vets Now has also warned rising temperatures could increase the risk of heat stroke in dogs.

The vet service sees a spike in callouts as the weather warms up and has warned that temperatures above 20C put dogs at risk. Just half of dogs who experience heat stroke survive.

Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now, said: "All dogs can overheat if left without water or in hot conditions for too long. So on hotter summer days it’s best to walk your dog in the morning or evening when it’s cooler."

UV rays are at their greatest between 11am and 3pm, PHE’s guidance states, so those at risk of heat stroke should ensure they are in the shade or indoors between those hours.

Other advice is to wear a hat, apply sunscreen and avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.