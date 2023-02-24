Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures in the UK are dipping and will lead to frosty conditions ahead as a cold front passes through along with colder winds, according to the latest forecast.

On Friday, parts of Britain will see patchy rain with sunshine later in the afternoon, apart from clear skies and colder air resulting in widespread frost overnight, the Met Office said.

Central and western Scotland, Northern Ireland, and western parts of England and Wales are expected to see frosty nights.

Some pockets, primarily around southern England counties, can experience snow showers on 28 February, ahead of the “Beast from the East” warnings for early March.

Over the weekend, forecasters said light breeze will prevail in the eastern and southern parts of the UK, leading to a colder temperature and a few showers.

The vast majority, however, will receive dry and bright, but fairly cloudy weather.

Western Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to get some sunshine with temperatures typically ranging from 6-9C, close to or just below average for this time.

Conditions are expected to turn drier and colder by Sunday for several pockets as the wind picks up across the English Channel coast.

Temperatures are estimated to be around 7-9C, close to the average around this time, but down from the milder start to the week, ahead of a dip in temperatures forecast for next week.

A rare weather phenomenon called Sudden Stratospheric Warming is expected to impact temperature in the UK in the coming weeks, with the likelihood of snow from 6 March.