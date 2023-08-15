Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK could finally get a “glimpse of summer” as the Met Office has predicted the arrival of a hot spell this week.

Temperatures are set to rise from Wednesday onwards, peaking in time for the weekend across Friday and Saturday as temperatures are anticipated to skyrocket up to the mid-20s across southern England.

Parts of the southeast could see the mercury rise to 26C or 27C, with London and Peterborough set to reach 25C on Saturday. Temperatures in the north will remain in the low 20s, reaching a sunny 24C in Lincoln and 23C in York.

Parts of the southeast could see the mercury rise to 26C or 27C (PA Wire)

However, the Met Office has advised that the UK could even reach peaks of 29C, adding that “the odd 30C” on Friday cannot be ruled out.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris, said: “A general warming trend is expected through much of this week, as the weather settles down for a time.“

“Whilst some southern areas are already likely to reach the mid 20s by Wednesday, it’s not until Thursday that the warmer weather will become more widespread, with parts of Scotland also reaching the low 20s,” he continued. “Most places will be dry with sunshine, although some early mist and low cloud could mean a slow start for some areas.

“We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid 20s widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the southeast; at this stage the odd 30 Celsius here on Friday cannot be ruled out.

“A frontal system arriving into the west and southwest later on Friday, which could be preceded by thunderstorms, does complicate matters somewhat; after a very muggy night in the southeast overnight into Saturday.”

Temperatures are set to reach 25C in London on Saturday (Met Office/screengrab)

The mercury is anticipated to skyrocket up to the mid 20s across southern England (Met Office/screengrab)

This summer, much of the UK’s weather pattern has been characterised by rain and lower temperatures whilst much of southern Europe has sweltered under an extreme heatwave.

Last month marked the UK’s sixth wettest July on record and the wettest in Northern Ireland’s history, with the UK average 140.1mm of rain across the month.

Five day Met Office outlook:

Tuesday:

A drier and brighter day for much of the country. Plenty of sunny spells, but also a scattering of showers. Showers heaviest and most frequent towards northeastern parts of England. Feeling warmer as winds generally ease.

Tuesday evening:

Any showers will gradually ease through this evening. Clear spells for many overnight. With light winds some mist and fog patches are likely. Temperatures largely holding up in double figures.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be another largely fine day. Plenty of sunny spells and just a few showers in places. Feeling warm in the sunshine and light winds.

Thursday-Saturday:

A fine and warm day on Thursday, feeling increasingly humid. Some hot sunshine on Friday, but heavy and thundery rain spreading northeastwards through the day. Brighter skies gradually following Saturday.