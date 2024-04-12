UK basks in 21C heat before Arctic winds bring cold snap

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Friday as hazy sunshine sent the mercury soaring to 21C in a brief taste of summer following months of dire weather.

But the warm snap was set to peter out by Sunday, with temperatres plunging back to around 9C for some parts of the country in a chilly start to the new week.

Friday started cloudy but the “bulk” of the country was forecast to see a “good deal of sunshine” as the day progressed.

It was slightly cooler in the north, with highs of 16C forecast for Manchester and 15C in Edinburgh.

People take advantage of sunny weather in Roundhay Park, Leeds ( PA )

Ioana and her son Luca interact with a flowering cherry blossom tree in St Nicholas' Park, Warwick on Friday 12 April ( PA )

The 21C recorded in southeast England surpassed the 16C forecast for Algiers, Algeria in northern Africa and also beat some European holiday destinations such as Nice in France, where the mercury struggled to get above 20C.

A band of rain lingering over parts of Northern Ireland, western and central Scotland, was due to slowly sink south on Friday night, which could bring a “heavy” downpours and some gusty conditions.

But the warmer, sunnier conditions were not expected to last throughout the weekend, with cloudy conditions and patches of rain forecast for parts of southern England, Wales and northern England on Saturday. The rain is forecast to move southwards through the morning.

Temperatures of 21C would surpass the 16C forecast for Algiers in northern Africa ( BBC )

“We’ll see quite a lot of cloud forming once again for many southern areas of England, South Wales as well, perhaps, and drizzly rain on the coast,” Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office meteorologist, said.

“But it’s still quite mild in these areas, so it’s going to be another mild night across the south and east, but actually to the north, where it turns clear and we see those showers develop, that’s where we see some colder air.”

A band of rain hugging the west coast of Wales was due to move east across the Midlands and parts of northern England later on Saturday.

People enjoy the beach during fine weather on Friday 12th April in Folkestone, Kent. ( PA )

A dog enjoys the sea during fine weather in Folkestone, Kent ( PA )

Parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland’s central belt and west coast were also forecast to have bursts of rain but temperatures for many were set to remain in the high teens throughout the day before plunging on Sunday.

For Sunday, the outlook is generally bright, breezy but significantly cooler, according to the Met Office.

The weather service said the mercury would drop to around 9C on average - a swing of some 12C, making it feel considerably more cool than Friday although still average for the time of year.

Showers are forecast in northwest, spreading to all parts on Monday.