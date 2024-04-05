For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is expected to record its hottest day of the year so far – as storms batter parts of the country with heavy rain and winds that pose a risk to life.

The Met Office said temperatures on Saturday could reach up to 22C in East Anglia, but issued a yellow warning elsewhere for gusts of up to 70mph.

Road, rail, air and ferry travel could all be disrupted as Storm Kathleen rolls in, forecasters said.

The Met Office warning for Saturday covers the west of the UK ( Met Office )

They warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, adding: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Roads and bridges might have to close, mobile phone coverage could be affected, and there could be power cuts, the experts said.

On Friday, the Met Office updated its weather warning to forecast stronger gusts during Storm Kathleen than previously predicted.

The Burren, near Black Head lighthouse, Co Clare, Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hit in January (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Kathleen started to roll in on Friday, bringing high winds to many areas.

The yellow warning, from 8am to 10pm on Saturday, covers western areas of the UK, including the northwest and southwest of England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and Wales.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said Kathleen would bring strong gusty winds, particularly to western areas.

“Gusts of 50mph to 60mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed spots, particularly in coastal Northern Ireland, will have 60mph to 70mph gusts, with large waves also expected.”

There will also be blustery showers in the west, he said, although the eastern side of the UK is set to have a drier and brighter day.

“With the winds coming from the south, some unseasonably warm air will be drawn across parts of the UK.”

East Anglia could experience the warmest day of the year so far ( Getty Images )

Temperatures in East Anglia could reach 21C or 22C on Saturday, he said – well above average for the time of year and the highest in the UK since October.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK.

“We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.”

Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish meteorological service Met Eireann, is the 11th named storm in eight months.