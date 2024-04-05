✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The UK is set to be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph today as Storm Kathleen tears across the country.

Wet and windy conditions are forecast for Friday, heading into Saturday, and the Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings.

Travel disruption is possible as heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland, with a yellow weather warning for rain running until 9am.

The warning, covering the central, Tayside & Fife, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde areas, says there is likely to be “15-25mm of rain, much of this falling in around six hours with a few locations seeing up to 35mm overnight”.

There could be snow of 10cm or more in places above 300 metres. Large parts of the UK are then covered by a yellow weather warning for wind on Saturday, which the Met Office warned could pose a danger to life.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Winds pick up further through Friday evening, overnight into Saturday. In western parts of the UK, inland, we could see gusts of 40 to 50mph and then around the western coast of the UK we could see gusts of sort of 60-70mph.”