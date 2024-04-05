UK weather news - live: Storm Kathleen to bring snow and ‘danger to life’ winds as Met Office issues warnings
Heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland as Kathleen rolls in
The UK is set to be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph today as Storm Kathleen tears across the country.
Wet and windy conditions are forecast for Friday, heading into Saturday, and the Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings.
Travel disruption is possible as heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland, with a yellow weather warning for rain running until 9am.
The warning, covering the central, Tayside & Fife, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde areas, says there is likely to be “15-25mm of rain, much of this falling in around six hours with a few locations seeing up to 35mm overnight”.
There could be snow of 10cm or more in places above 300 metres. Large parts of the UK are then covered by a yellow weather warning for wind on Saturday, which the Met Office warned could pose a danger to life.
Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Winds pick up further through Friday evening, overnight into Saturday. In western parts of the UK, inland, we could see gusts of 40 to 50mph and then around the western coast of the UK we could see gusts of sort of 60-70mph.”
'Slim chance of tornadoes during Storm Kathleen’
The Met Office has dampened down any expectations of tornadoes in Storm Kathleen as it approaches the west coast.
Asked by a weather fanatic on X whether Storm Kathleen’s high winds could create spin-up tornadoes, the Met Office replied: “The chances of tornadoes in association with ‘Kathleen’ are very low since dynamical forcing isn’t really there and there’s no real shear, however, there could be some rotation in updrafts in convective showers across western Ireland for a time later on Saturday.”
Latest Met Office post shows heavy rain sweeping UK
2023-2024 top stormiest season since naming began
Storm Kathleen is the 11th storm to be named in eight months making 2023-2024 season the joint stormiest period since storm naming began in 2015.
Named by the Irish Meteorological Service Met Eireann, it’s only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet.
Last year’s storm season, which ran from September 2022 to August 2023, made it only as far as the letter B, with Storm Betty in August.
By contrast, this year’s season has seen storm Agnes in September 2023, Babet in October, Ciaran and Debi in November, Elin, Fergus and Gerrit in December, Henk, Isha and Jocelyn in January 2024, and now Kathleen in April.
Not all of the alphabet is used when naming storms. The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are omitted, in line with convention established by the US National Hurricane Centre.
Snow expected in high areas - Met Office
A yellow Met Office warning for snow is also in place on Friday from the early hours through to 9am covering central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde, with downfalls particularly expected over higher ground.
There could be snow accumulations of 10cm or more in places above 300 metres but “2-5 cm of snow is expected fairly widely above 250 metres, with a chance that a few places within the warning area at lower levels could see a few centimetres settle.”
Storm Kathleen to tear into UK with 70mph winds and snow as Met Office issues weather warnings
The 11th named storm of the season is forecast to hit the west coast of England, Scotland and Ireland on Saturday, before moving across to other parts of the country.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and wind that come into force on Friday.
Joe Middleton reports:
Storm Kathleen to tear into UK with 70mph winds and snow
The storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph
Mapped: Storm Kathleen set to batter Scotland, Northern Ireland and west coast
Huge waves expected as gusts of 70mph set to batter west coast
Strong wind and rain set to hit the UK this weekend has been named Storm Kathleen, the Met Office said.
The weather system is expected to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland on Saturday, and 50mph more widely.
The forecaster said coastal areas can also expect to see large waves.
It is the second time a UK named storm has reached the letter K, following Storm Katie in March 2016.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies