Parts of the UK are set to be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph this weekend as Storm Kathleen tears across the country.

The Met Office has issued a danger to life wind warning as strong gusty winds will hit western areas of the UK through Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Winds pick up further through Friday evening, overnight into Saturday. In western parts of the UK, inland, we could see gusts of 40 to 50mph and then around the western coast of the UK we could see gusts of sort of 60-70mph.”

But for the eastern side of the UK, this weekend will bring some “unseasonably warm air” thanks to winds coming from the south.

“When combined with sunny spells in East Anglia we could see temperatures reaching 21°C or 22°C for a time on Saturday.

“These temperatures are well above average for the time of year and the highest we’ve seen in the UK since last October,” Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said.