Thousands of homes remain without power as Storm Kathleen continues to tear across the country with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph.

The Environment Agency has issued 119 flood alerts and 19 flood warning across England and Wales as further rain is expected to fall overnight in parts of Wales and the south west of England this evening.

Around 12,000 customers remained without electricity in Ireland on Saturday evening after Storm Kathleen swept across the island, with many remaining without access to electricity overnight.

A spokesman for ESB Networks said: “ESB Networks crews will continue to work late into the evening with a view to restoring supply to the vast majority of impacted customers by tonight.

“However, there will be some customers without power overnight.”

Strong winds are expected to persist tomorrow with a further yellow warning for wind has been issued for north-west Scotland on Sunday between 9am and 3pm.

The high winds also caused travel disruption, about 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday were cancelled

Despite stormy weather, Saturday has provisionally become the hottest day of the year so far with 20.9C recorded, the Met Office said.