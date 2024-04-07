Storm Kathleen - live: Over 100 flood alerts in place as heavy gusts and rain leave thousands without power
While blustery conditions batter parts of the country, the east of the UK will bathe in ‘unseasonably warm air’
Thousands of homes remain without power as Storm Kathleen continues to tear across the country with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph.
The Environment Agency has issued 119 flood alerts and 19 flood warning across England and Wales as further rain is expected to fall overnight in parts of Wales and the south west of England this evening.
Around 12,000 customers remained without electricity in Ireland on Saturday evening after Storm Kathleen swept across the island, with many remaining without access to electricity overnight.
A spokesman for ESB Networks said: “ESB Networks crews will continue to work late into the evening with a view to restoring supply to the vast majority of impacted customers by tonight.
“However, there will be some customers without power overnight.”
Strong winds are expected to persist tomorrow with a further yellow warning for wind has been issued for north-west Scotland on Sunday between 9am and 3pm.
The high winds also caused travel disruption, about 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday were cancelled
Despite stormy weather, Saturday has provisionally become the hottest day of the year so far with 20.9C recorded, the Met Office said.
Storm Kathleen map: Which parts of the UK will be hit by heavy winds?
The Met Office has issued a danger to life yellow weather warning as Storm Kathleen barrels into the UK and Ireland with 70mph winds.
The storm, the 11th of the season and named by the Irish Meteorological Service on Thursday, rolled in with blustery conditions on Friday.
Gusts of up to 60mph to 70mph in exposed areas are expected along western areas of the UK, including the northwest and southwest of England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and Wales.
Mapped: Which parts of UK will be battered by Storm Kathleen?
The west coast of England and Scotland can expect to see gusts of up to 70mph
When will the stormy weather subside?
Storm Kathleen will ease on Sunday evening, but another weather system towards the South West will replace it, Ms Glaisyer added.
She said: “Outbreaks of rain through Monday will mainly affect western parts of the UK. As we go through the day into Tuesday we’re likely to see the strongest wind across the south-west of the UK.
“It’s coming relatively quickly after Storm Kathleen.
“It’s not out of the question that a warning could be issued but I wouldn’t like to say yet.”
RAC’s advice to drivers
RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK.
“We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.”
Watch - Storm Kathleen prompts cancellation of dozens of flights
Flood alerts and wind warnings issued as Scotland battles Storm Kathleen
Scotland is battling a weekend of heavy rain and high winds, with a number of flood alerts and wind warnings issued as Storm Kathleen continues.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts and 43 flood warnings in place in Scotland, an increase from 16 alerts and 34 warnings earlier on Saturday.
Vincent Fitzsimons, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Across the weekend, Scotland is braced for impacts from Storm Kathleen including very high winds and coastal flooding in western areas.
“Flooding impacts are expected across western coastal areas throughout the weekend.
“Impacts start in the Solway coast and Firth of Clyde on Saturday and then move around the coast to the eastern side of the country over the next few days.
“Of particular concern is the likely impact to communities in the Western Isles and Orkney late Saturday and across Sunday.
“On top of already high tides, Kathleen will bring a storm surge and large waves. This combination is particularly dangerous – especially around high tides.
“There is real danger to life from wave overtopping, particularly around causeways, coastal roads and paths.
“Disruption to travel and infrastructure is possible, as is isolated flooding to coastal properties and communities.
“While the risk is greatest around high tide times, our message is clear: take extra care if you are near the coast at any point and stay well clear of waves and water.
“Be careful when travelling around exposed coastal areas and don’t walk or drive through flood water as there may be hidden hazards.”
Mapped - Flood alerts and warnings across the UK
There are 19 warnings and 119 flood alerts in place across the country as more heavy rain is set to arrive this evening.
Chart to show UK’s named storms
12,000 remain without power as Storm Kathleen brings disruption across Ireland
Around 12,000 customers remained without electricity in Ireland on Saturday evening after Storm Kathleen swept across the island.
The number had fallen from a peak of around 34,000 outages earlier in the day.
The high winds also caused travel disruption, with some flights to and from Dublin and Belfast City airports cancelled.
An orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford that came into effect at 7am lifted at 2pm, while another status orange wind warning for Galway and Mayo lapsed at 6pm.
A yellow wind warning was in effect across the rest of Ireland until 8pm.
The yellow warning will remain in place for Donegal, Mayo and west Galway until 4pm on Sunday.
The remaining outages on Saturday evening were concentrated in Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Laois and Wicklow.
A spokesman for ESB Networks said: “ESB Networks crews will continue to work late into the evening with a view to restoring supply to the vast majority of impacted customers by tonight.
“However, there will be some customers without power overnight.”
Storm Kathleen wreaks havoc as flights grounded and thousands without power in 70mph winds
Dozens of UK flights were cancelled as Storm Kathleen brought winds of up to 70mph and left 34,000 people without power.
Strong winds have battered the UK as two yellow warnings have been issued for the whole of Northern Ireland and the west coast of England, Wales and southern Scotland from 8am this morning to 10pm tonight.
A second weather warning will encompass northwest Scotland from 9am to 3pm tomorrow across Eilean Siar, Highland and Argyll, and Bute.
As downpours and gusts persist overnight, Sunday should be drier for most with sunshine expected and warm temperatures in the south, according to the Met Office.
Storm Kathleen wreaks havoc as flights grounded and thousands without power
34,000 people have been left without power due to the severe weather conditions
