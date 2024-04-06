Mapped: Which parts of UK will be battered by Storm Kathleen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued a danger to life yellow weather warning as Storm Kathleen barrels into the UK and Ireland with 70mph winds.

The storm, the 11th of the season and named by the Irish Meteorological Service on Thursday, rolled in with blustery conditions on Friday.

Gusts of up to 60mph to 70mph in exposed areas are expected along western areas of the UK, including the northwest and southwest of England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and Wales.

Blustery winds of 50mph are expected more widely as the Met Office said coastal areas can expect to see large waves.

The yellow warning is in force from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Forecasters warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, adding: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Roads and bridges might have to close, mobile phone coverage could be affected, and there could be power cuts, the experts said.

Met Office warning Saturday 6 April ( Met Office )

Looking ahead at the next 10 days, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “There will be some wet weather around, could be quite heavy at times, but there are also some signs of something a little bit drier coming up later on.

“For the time being though, low pressure in control as we go through the next few days, various areas of low pressure pushing their way across, bringing spells of wet weather and some blustery conditions too.”

However, while parts of the UK brace for Storm Kathleen, others are set to bask in temperatures hotter than Spain on Saturday - with Norfolk, London and Hull forecast to see temperatures up to 20C on Saturday while Madrid hits 17C.

Temperatures in East Anglia could reach 21C or 22C on Saturday, he said – well above average for the time of year and the highest in the UK since October.

Parts of England, including Norwich, Cambridge and Hull, will see temperatures as high as 20C ( Met Office )

Mr Burkill said Saturday is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far. It will be the first time temperatures have reached 20C this year.

“On Friday, we’re already starting to see that warmer air coming in from the south, so temperatures rising likely to get into the mid to high teens across many parts of England and Wales and even across Scotland and Northern Ireland,” he added.

“Temperatures will rise higher than they have been through the start of the week. As we go through Friday night we see another wave of wet weather pushing its way up from the south.”

The Met Office forecast for Sunday reads: “Very windy, with gales in places. Another day of sunshine and blustery showers. Some more general rain possible on Monday.”