An amber heat-health alert has now been issued for most of England, as temperatures across the country continue rising amid a heatwave.

The Met Office on Sunday had predicted that temperatures could soar to 32C by Wednesday and Thursday, as the UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow alert for all of the UK except the north east.

However, the health agency on Tuesday upgraded this to an amber heat health alert which will remain in force from today until 9pm on Sunday 10 September.

A yellow alert has also now been issued for the north eastern parts of the country.

The UKHSA warned that increased mortality across the population is likely, especially for persons above the age of 65 and those with existing health conditions, according to a Sky News report.

According to the Met Office’s official guidance, an amber alert indicates a situation in which the “expected impacts are likely to be felt across” the NHS, as the whole population is potentially at risk of adverse heat effects, “and where other sectors apart from health may also start to observe impacts”.

