For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Temperatures are finally set to soar across the UK this week after a disappointing August.

Britains returning after the summer break could see the hottest weather of the year so far, with highs of 32C forecast for later in the week. On 25 June, Coningsby in Lincolnshire and Chertsey in Surrey both reached 32.2C.

The September sunshine come after a largely underwhelming summer, with July the UK’s sixth wettest on record and the wettest in Northern Ireland’s history. The UK averaged 140.1mm of rain during that month.

A sudden uptick in the weather is set to welcome a final “dose of summer” (PA)

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained that the “highest temperatures are expected in the south” but emphasised that “heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north”, Mr Sidaway added.

Below we look at where the heat is going to hit in various parts of the UK.

South East England

The mercury is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 32C possible across isolated parts of the southeast. On Tuesday, London is expected to reach 27C, peaking at 30C on Wednesday and 29C on Thursday.

Friday will remain hot in the capital as numbers reach 28C, gradually cooling down for the weekend to reach 26C on Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, London is expected to reach 27C (Met Office/screengrab)

South West England

Temperatures will reach highs of 28C on Tuesday across the south west, keeping a light breeze across the day. Bristol will reach a scorching 30C, slipping back slightly to 27C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday.

North West England

Across the North West, low cloud and foggy patches will begin the day on Tuesday but will clear for warm sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 27C. The nights will be mild with a chance of breeze and showers across Thursday and Friday.

In Manchester, similar highs of 27C are expected, cooling down to a slightly cloudier 25C on Wednesday. Thursday will see conditions creep back up slightly to 27C, before dipping to 24C on Friday and Saturday.

Up north in Manchester, similar highs of 27C are expected, cooling down to a slightly cloudier 25C on Wednesday (Met Office/screengrab)

Wales

Across Wales, conditions will reach 28C on Tuesday, though staying breezy with winds throughout the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will see Cardiff settle at 24C and 25C respectively, though the capital is expecting low cloud and fog in the mornings.

Wednesday and Thursday will see Cardiff settle at 24C and 25C respectively (Met Office/screengrab)

Scotland

Glasgow will be slightly cooler at 22C on Tuesday, highs it will maintain until Friday as it dies down to 21C.

However, the far north and west of Scotland will not benefit from the sun, with showery rain and low cloud expected across North Sea coastal areas and even a few thundery showers across the west from Tuesday.

Northern Ireland

Belfast will follow a similar pattern of 23C from Tuesday until Friday, though paired with low cloud and fog along the coast and potentially a few showers on Thursday. Across Northern Ireland on Tuesday, maximum temperatures will reach 24C, with dry weather and sunshine continuing through the week.

Dry weather and sunshine will continue across the week in Northern Ireland (Met Office/screengrab)

Met Office UK 5 day weather forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with patchy rain in the far north. Otherwise a fine day with early low cloud and fog clearing to leave plenty of very warm or hot sunshine.

Monday evening: Cloudy with light rain in the far north. Otherwise a dry, mild night with some mist and fog patches developing. A chance of the odd shower affecting the far southwest.

Tuesday: Any mist and fog clearing to leave another fine and dry day. Remaining cloudier in the far north with the odd spot of rain. Feeling very warm to hot.

Wednesday-Friday: Mostly dry with very warm or hot sunshine. However, patches of low cloud and fog overnight. Some drizzle in the far north, and showers possible later, mainly in the west.