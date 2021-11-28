Forecasters have warned that the UK will see the “coldest night of the season” with temperatures plunging to as low as -10C.

The Met Office said the mercury could fall below zero in many areas across the UK, such as London, where the temperature could be as low as -2C overnight on Sunday.

Two yellow ice warnings have been issued across eastern parts of Scotland, as well as for an area between northeast England and the south coast, from Sunday afternoon onwards.

The warnings will last until Monday morning and state that people should expect to see “icy patches” on roads and pavements, making accidents and falls “more likely”.

Storm Arwen battered many areas of the UK, bringing strong winds, sleet and snow. Overnight, many parts of the country fell below freezing. Shap in Cumbria saw temperatures plunge to -6.4C.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan said: “As Storm Arwen is clearing out to Europe, a cold northerly flow of wind has been left behind in the UK, causing some of the bitterly cold temperatures we’ve seen.

“There is set to be further wintry weather on Sunday, with snow expected to fall across areas in Scotland and northern England, and even in parts of southern and central England.”

Mr Morgan described the cold blast as an “arctic shot”, adding: “Parts of Scotland and northern England, where snow is on the ground, will be very cold again tonight, with the temperature certainly falling below zero and even as low as -10C, which would make it the coldest night of the season so far.

“Though this is expected to be the exception rather than the rule, temperatures of below freezing will be widespread, including in London and the southeast, which could hit -2C.

“Even if you do live in a city, you can expect to be scraping frost, ice or even snow off your cars on Monday morning.”

While many have been removed, five flood alerts remain in place for Lower River Soar in Leicestershire, the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, the tidal river Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, Upper River Derwent and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water. People are advised to take care on waterside roads and footpaths.