Motorists warned of traffic ‘surge’ over sunny bank holiday weekend

Almost 11 million car journeys expected to be made as temperatures soar up to 25C

Chiara Giordano
Friday 28 May 2021 22:09
<p>Motorists have been warned sunny weather and the easing of Covid restrictions could lead to a “sudden surge” in traffic over the bank holiday weekend</p>

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Sunny weather and the easing of coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a “sudden surge” in traffic on the roads over the bank holiday weekend, drivers have been warned.

RAC research suggests 11 million car journeys are expected to be made across the UK over the long weekend, which marks the beginning of the half-term break for most schools.

It is also the first public holiday since Covid rules were relaxed earlier this month to allow indoor hospitality and overnight stays to resume in England.

Traffic is expected to peak on Saturday and Monday, but the weather could play a part in just how busy the roads get.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures of 20C across parts of the UK on Saturday, while by Monday the mercury could hit 25C in west London, 21C in Leeds and 22C in Newcastle.

Ben Aldous, from the RAC, said: “Our research points to Saturday and Monday being the busiest days, but in reality there’s a good chance the weather will have the final say as to how busy the roads get.

“A return to more typical late May temperatures and an end to the recent wind and rain could spark a sudden surge in journeys and mean some routes - especially those to the coasts and hills - start to clog up.”

Data from a survey of 1,100 UK drivers’ travel plans, conducted by the RAC between17 and 24 May, suggests there are approximately 7.2 million firm trips planned for over the bank holiday, and an additional 3.6 million due to be taken depending on the weather forecast.

The RAC said only one in 10 (11 per cent) drivers is not planning a leisure trip this weekend, compared to 18 per cent over the early May bank holiday and 25 per cent over Easter, because of motorists’ increased confidence in travelling longer distances.

RAC and Highways England have urged drivers to consider travelling outside the busiest times, and ensuring that adequate checks are carried out on their vehicle before any journeys are made.

Highways England traffic officer Dave Harford said: “If you haven’t driven for a while due to lockdown, you might feel a bit strange getting back behind the wheel.

“Checking your tyres, oil, screen-wash, lights and fuel doesn’t take long, but it will help keep you and your loved ones safe.”

Meanwhile, the Rail Delivery Group said National Rail had reached roughly 40 per cent of normal passenger numbers over the last few weeks, compared to under 10 per cent during May last year.

Stations affected by improvement work this bank holiday include London King’s Cross, London St Pancras International, London Victoria and the West Coast Main Line.

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Many people are looking forward to getting out and about this bank holiday and train companies are helping them to travel with confidence by maintaining enhanced cleaning and providing personalised alerts about busy services.

“Vital upgrades to make the railway more reliable will affect some journeys, so we’re asking passengers to check before they travel and plan journeys for quieter times if they can.”

Additional reporting by PA

