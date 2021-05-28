As we head towards the UK’s second May bank holiday weekend, it’s safe to say we are all hoping for better weather than the first.

Luckily, this weekend we can all sit inside – so if you haven’t already booked somewhere for bottomless brunch, what are you waiting for? Bank holidays were made for this.

But what makes a good brunch spot, let alone a good bottomless brunch spot? Is it Instagrammable? Are there vegetarian and vegan options? How much choice is there on the menu? Can I get there in my wheelchair? Is my dog welcome? There’s lots to consider.

That’s why the biggest brunch fans in the business have crunched the numbers to come up with a definitive guide.

According to a new deep dive into TripAdvisor data by the Bottle Club, these are the best bottomless brunch locations across the UK.

Bottomless pizza is the USP here (@brewhousecdf/Instagram)

Cardiff scored the top spot on the “Best of the Brunch” index, but which restaurant is best for a boozy, bottomless brunch? Brewhouse, a bar, restaurant and music venue, came out on top in Cardiff – and it’s probably all down to their bottomless pizza deal.

For £25, every weekend, you can spend your afternoon enjoying unlimited pizza, and free-flowing drinks including; Sol, Coors, Aperol spritz, pink G&T, prosecco and pornstar martinis. Bottomless pizza and booze? We’re in.

Great for Instagram-ability (@thepuddingpantry/Instagram)

Nottingham placed second in the brunch index, and The Pudding Pantry – located in Trinity Square, is the best spot if you fancy a bottomless brunch. The Pudding Pantry scored high for Instagram-ability, drink and dish variety.

Aluna serves ‘bubbletinis’ (@alunauk/Instagram)

For £29.95, you can select two dishes – one from their brunch and one from their pudding menu, accompanied by bottomless vodka passions, fruity gins or a choice of wine, including prosecco vetrino or pleno tempranillo.

Bristol was third on the brunch index and topped the ranking for best vegan and accessibility options. Aluna, which also has a location in Birmingham, topped the list for its Instagram-ability.

Aluna offers a bottomless brunch, starting from £24.50, Friday through to Sunday. You can choose a main and a dessert while enjoying bottomless prosecco, or, for a little extra, bottomless pornstar martinis or “bubbletinis”.

Edinburgh’s most popular independent spot (@rabble_edinburgh/Instagram)

Unfortunately in Scotland, you won’t find many bottomless brunches due to local legislation, but when restrictions finally lift, you’ll find plenty of boozy ones!

Rabble topped the list as Edinburgh’s most popular independent spot for a boozy brunch. For £30, you can choose a delicious breakfast dish paired with a variety of continental breakfast items – topped off with unlimited prosecco or frosé (frozen rosé).

A favourite among residents and students alike (@XOXO_brunchandcocktails/Instagram)

XOXO is a popular restaurant in Southampton’s iconic Bedford Place, becoming a favourite among residents and students alike since it opened a couple of years ago. Scoring 58 out of 100, XOXO scored high on both drink and dish variety.

For £29.95, you can take your pick of any breakfast, brunch or their open sandwiches and enjoy an unlimited a range of alcohol including prosecco, beers, cocktails and even frozé.

Perfect for a quick brunch stop-off (@thesocialglasgow/Instagram)

Based in Royal Exchange Square, The Social scored 66 out of 100 – giving it the top spot. Scoring high for Instagram-ability, this aesthetically pleasing spot is perfect for a quick brunch stop-off.

If you stop by on a Sunday, for £14.95 you can enjoy any of their Social Bennys (a toasted English muffin with a filling of your choice), a sample of their blueberry french toast and either a mimosa or prosecco bellini pop.

The best boozy brunch spot in Liverpool (@ma_boyles_alehouse_and_eatery/Instagram)

Ma Boyle’s Alehouse and Eatery is the best boozy brunch spot in Liverpool – the bar, well known in the city, offers bottomless brunch every day for only £30. You get a brunch dish of your choice and plenty of drinks.

SIX hasn’t been around for long, but it’s already making waves (@sixbrighton/Instagram)

SIX hasn’t been around Brighton for long but is already making waves – scoring 74 out of 100. If you find yourself there over the weekend, for an extra £20 on top of any of their luxurious brunch dishes you can enjoy bottomless prosecco – including complimentary options of mimosas, hugos and prosecco paired with creme de cassis.

The Sky Lounge takes brunch with a view literally (@skylounge__leeds/Instagram)

Leeds saw its Sky Lounge top the list for the best boozy brunch in the Yorkshire city. Scoring 81 out of 100 – the Granary Wharf bar takes dinner (well, brunch) with a view literally. Enjoy a boozy, bottomless brunch for 90 minutes while looking out at the dreamy Leeds skyline.

A family-run restaurant in the heart of the Northern Quarter (@fressrestaurant/Instagram)

Hailed as the Soho of the north, it’s no wonder that Manchester’s Northern Quarter has plenty of boozy, bottomless brunches. Scoring 63 out of 100, Fress is a family-run restaurant in the heart of the Northern Quarter.

There are over 40 options on this extensive brunch menu (@saintvincentncl - newcastle/Instagram)

Every day they offer a bottomless brunch for an extra £15 on top of any of their brunch dishes, take your pick from a flavour-packed full English breakfast to French toast and wash it down with unlimited prosecco, mimosas, or house wine and lager.

St Vincent, a popular wine bar and cafe in the city centre scored 55 out of 100, scoring especially high on dish variety – with over 40 options on their extensive brunch menu.

The bar offers a delicious boozy brunch every Sunday, for two hours you can enjoy bottomless bloody marys, prosecco, mimosa or bellini for an extra £20 atop any brunch dish.

A Cuban-inspired, tapas-style bottomless brunch (@leopold_square/Instagram)

Tapas bar Cubana, based on Leopold Street, scored a huge 70 out of 100 – scoring especially high on dish variety… who’s surprised? They are a tapas restaurant, and that’s why their bottomless brunch is so great.

Offering a Cuban-inspired bottomless brunch, from £28.50 per person, you can enjoy bottomless prosecco, mimosas, bellinis and Aperol spritz with an appetiser, and two choices of hot or cold tapas dishes.

Winstanley House is well known in Leicester for its luxurious hotel rooms and dining experiences – their bottomless brunch is no exception. Scoring 54 out of 100, Winstanley House scored high on affordability and its Trip Advisor review score.

For £30, you can spend an hour relaxing with one of their full English breakfasts with bottomless prosecco and selected beers.

Enjoy unlimited bellinis, mimosas, bloody marys and beers here (@gasstsocial/Instagram)

Gas Street Social scored a huge 76 out of 100, and who’s surprised? Not us. The bar ranked highly for Instagram-ability, affordability and dish variety! For an additional £19.50 on top of any brunch item (and trust us, there’s a lot to choose from) you can enjoy unlimited bellinis, mimosas, bloody marys and beers.

The name’s a bit of a mouthful and so is their bottomless brunch (@bigeasylondon/Instagram)

We can’t lie, we’re a little surprised that London came last in our Best of the Brunch index – however, that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of brunch hotspots.

The capital’s top spot is Big Easy: Bar BQ & Lobstershack. The name’s a bit of a mouthful and so is their bottomless brunch! Scoring 79 out of 100, The US-inspired restaurant offers a boozy brunch for £29.50 and includes bottomless prosecco, wine or frozen mojitos alongside a choice of huge dishes.

