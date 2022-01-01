Britain has enjoyed the warmest start to the year on record, with temperatures rising above 16C.

A high of 16.2C was recorded in St James’s Park, London, on New Year’s Day.

The provisional figure beats the previous record of 15.6C set in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

Friday saw temperatures climb to 15.8C in Merryfield, Somerset, and Nantwich, Cheshire, which beat the previous new year’s eve record of 14.8C.

The Met Office said temperatures continued to increase overnight, eventually reaching 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales.

A spokesperson said this made New Year’s Eve “provisionally the warmest on record”.

They added: “Despite this value occurring overnight, we use the 0900-0900 time period for historical records.”

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud urged people to “make the most of the warmth because a change is on the way as we go into the early part of next week”.

Daytime temperatures are expected to plunge to as low as 3C in Edinburgh by Tuesday and 7C in London and Cardiff.

He said: “We are going to be losing the sub-tropical air flow and replacing it with some things from the north.

“Temperatures will definitely go back to average, with a return of frost and some snow in the forecast across north areas and across the hills.”

The warm start to the new year follows a mild December and record-breaking temperatures during the day on New Year’s Eve.

Revellers who have travelled from Dundee in Scotland enjoy a balmy new year’s eve in Newcastle (Nigel Roddis/PA)

The balmier-than-usual start to the year saw people happily take part in traditional new year’s day swims across the country, including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually about 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

The higher temperatures are usually localised, but “plenty of places” have seen highs of 15C over December, he said.

On Friday, Somerset House in London confirmed it would be closing its ice rink on New Year’s Day due to warmer temperatures.

A spokesperson for the attraction tweeted: “Skate update: Due to the effect of the on-going warm temperatures on the quality of the ice, we have had to make the difficult decision to also close our ice rink on 1 January.”

Additional reporting by Press Association