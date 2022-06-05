UK weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten jubilee street party washout

Heavy, thundery showers are threatening to dampen Sunday’s celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Just as Brits make last-minute preparations for today’s street parties, the Met Office issued futher severe weather warnings of thunderstorms covering much of England and Wales, which run from midnight on Sunday through to 6pm.

More than 60,000 people have reportedly registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches in the UK today, while a further 10 million are expected to join the typically outdoor festivities.

But treacherous conditions may now put a stop to many of the plans around the country.

According to forecasters, areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to break out over parts of England and Wales during the early hours of Sunday, moving to the UK from the continent.

Met Office officials warned the resulting areas of rain and thunderstorms are expected to be more extensive than those of Friday night and early Saturday, and are likely to affect more areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “In contrast to last night and this morning, more places within the warning area on Sunday are likely to see heavy rain and thunderstorms. Where thunderstorms do occur impacts from heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes are possible.

“A few places could see 15–20 mm of rain within an hour, with a small chance of 50mm in an hour, most likely over parts of the Midlands, southeast England and East Anglia whilst the risk of thunderstorms over the northern part of the warning is smaller.

“Then, during Sunday afternoon new showers, some heavy and thundery, are likely over the southern or so third of the UK. North of the warning area in Northern England and Scotland conditions will be much more settled.

“If you’re planning outside events for Sunday, please keep a regular eye on the forecast for your area for any updates.”

Stormy weather aside, Sunday will also be cloudier and cooler than the past few days for many with temperatures in the mid to high teens, forecasters say.

Scotland alone is expected hold on to the sunnier conditions and, following a colder start, could see temperatures climb to 21C in the northwest.

Moving into next week, the weather is likely to remain unsettled with the continued chance of rain and showers moving in from the west.

Though scarce, there will be some sunny spells, with northwest Scotland continuing to see the best of the weather.

As the jubilee weekend continues the roads remain busy, RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The fact the bank holidays coincide with the end of half-term in many places has the potential to put some extra pressure on the road network, so planning a journey carefully is important to beat the worst of any queues.”

Gabbi Batchelor, water safety education manager at the RNLI said: “We are expecting the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend and the half-term holidays to be incredibly busy at the coast. We want everyone to enjoy their trip, but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”