UK weather: Boxing Day snow warning issued for England and Scotland
Snow and strong winds will hit the UK on Boxing Day, forecasters have said.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Scotland and northern England.
“Snow and strong winds will probably affect some higher elevations, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel,” the warning said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies