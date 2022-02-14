✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Two storms are set to batter swathes of the UK this week, bringing 90mph winds that could pose a “danger to life”.

Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.

Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

A yellow warning will also cover the southern part of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Friday until 9pm.

Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.

He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.