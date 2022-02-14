UK weather news – live: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ Storm Dudley warning as Britain braces for snow
Amber and yellow alerts in force with winds of up to 90mph expected in some parts of the UK
Two storms are set to batter swathes of the UK this week, bringing 90mph winds that could pose a “danger to life”.
Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.
Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.
A yellow warning will also cover the southern part of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Friday until 9pm.
Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.
He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.
Storm Eunice to bring 70mph winds
The next low pressure system, Storm Eunice, will track across central areas of the UK on Friday.
Further impacts are expected from very strong winds with 60 – 70 mph gusts possible inland, perhaps even stronger in some places, though the strongest winds and worst-affected areas are uncertain at present.
This system is also expected to bring some heavy rain and there is a potential for some significant snowfall over hills in the Midlands and further north.
Strom Dudley to bring winds of up to 90mph
Strong winds will cross western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening, pushing eastward to northern England overnight and through Thursday morning, the Met says.
Forecasters say 80-90 mph wind gusts are possible on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland with 60-70 mph possible further inland.
Winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening.
Met Office names two storms
Earlier today, the Met Office named two storms - Dudley and Eunice - that are expected to hit swathes of the UK later this week.
The low pressure systems will bring spells of very strong winds, and potentially snow to some parts.
Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK Wednesday night into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country Friday.
Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.
My colleague Chiara Giordano reports:
Forecasters warn flying debris likely to pose injuries and ‘danger to life’ risk
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s weather blog.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as two storms approach the UK.
