London could see snow as early as next week as temperatures in the UK plunge below zero, the Met Office has warned.

On Monday night temperatures dropped to -4C in parts of rural England in a run of unsettled weather including snow, strong winds and rainfall.

Forecasters predict that temperatures in the south of England could fall to below freezing bringing snow across the capital from Wednesday next week while temperatures across the north of England and Scotland could also plummet below zero as early as Thursday.

The Met Office said Arctic winds have brought the wintry spells across the country. Snow is forecast to arrive in areas above 600m in Scotland but this cold weather will spread to lower levels on Thursday morning as more icy air blows in from the Arctic.

The Met Office tweeted: “Several shots of Arctic air are on the way to the UK later this week as the jet stream dips southwards bringing much colder and wetter weather. Strong winds may bring some disruption by the weekend with snow possible in places.”

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “Temperatures in London next Thursday could be 7C at maximum – so it will get below average.

“Night time could be nearer to freezing and we could see snowfall. It could be sleet and rain mixed during the day and then there could be a cold blast that heads south and gives snow.”

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England on Friday.

The warning has been extended to the south west of the UK. The Met Office has told Brits to prepare for damage to buildings such as tiles being blown from roofs, travel delays and power cuts.

It said: “The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon. The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.”