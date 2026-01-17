Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colder temperatures could return again at the end of the month after Storm Goretti battered parts of the UK with wind, snow and heavy rain.

There is an increased chance that conditions will turn colder towards the end of the month, the Met Office said.

Storm Goretti, described as a "multi-hazard event" by the Met Office, brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in the south-west of England earlier this month.

The Met Office has said as of next week the UK will "see a battle between Atlantic weather systems attempting to arrive from the west while high pressure and colder conditions attempt to exert some influence from the east".

open image in gallery People sledging and playing in the snow in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected to dominate, with cloudy, changeable conditions with showers and average temperatures, the forecaster said.

Then towards the end of the month there is an increased chance that it will turn colder, with the potential for snow.

A spokesperson said: "This aspect of the forecast is still somewhat uncertain but the potential transition to colder weather also increases the chance of snow across parts of the country."

However, the forecaster has issued no weather warnings this week and temperatures are predicted to stay between 4 and 11 degrees across the UK. Rainfall is expected with the wettest weather in western parts of the country, drier in the east.

Thousands of children in northern Scotland missed several days of school last week when wintry showers caused disruption across vast stretches of the country. The Met Office issued yellow snow and ice warnings as freezing temperatures impacted Scotland.

Officials in the West Midlands warned of the “worst snowfall in a decade” as parts of England and Wales saw 15 to 25cm.

Temperatures have since stabilised, although this week there have been yellow rain and fog warnings across parts of England and Wales.

Met Office five-day forecast

Today:

Fog patches will slowly lift, although eastern areas are likely to remain rather dull. Elsewhere, it will be a day of sunny spells and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the west, though these should ease later. Temperatures near normal.

Tonight:

Variable amounts of cloud, with low cloud and fog becoming extensive across central and eastern parts of England. Thicker cloud will move into the south later, bringing outbreaks of rain.

Sunday:

Cloudy with extensive areas of low cloud and fog, with the fog proving stubborn to clear across eastern England. Elsewhere, outbreaks of rain will become slow-moving across western areas.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

A changeable few days ahead, often cloudy with some brighter spells and showery outbreaks of rain. Overnight fog may develop, particularly in the east. Some frost possible in the north.