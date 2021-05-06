Unseasonable snow hit the North East on Wednesday afternoon with areas in Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland all dusted following a wintery outburst.

Snow, hail and sleet fell to the surprise of many, with footage showing cars struggling to move along icy roads.

It wasn’t just the north that felt the cold, Bournemouth in Dorset also experienced a particulalry heavy hail storm on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office’s weather forecast, there may be more wintery weather yet to come.

Snow has been forecast to fall on Thursday and there are even weather warnings in place.

The wintery weather will predominantly affect the north of the UK, with a yellow weather warning of snow for much of central Scotland in place until 11am. The Met Office has warned that this could cause travel disruption.

They said: “Some roads and railways [are] likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Further south will see a bright start to the day although as we move through the morning clouds will gather and much of the UK will see rain showers.

In the north this precipitation may fall as snow, with the Pennines expected to be affected.

Western parts of England, Northern Ireland and Wales will remain fairly dry with some sunny spells. The Midlands may also see some spring sunshine.

Temperatures will “yet again struggle,” according to Clare Nasir from the Met Office, and during the day will range from between 9C and 14C.

Looking towards the weekend, temperatures will remain low with rain forecast and there may even be a frost across parts of the UK.