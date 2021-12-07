UK weather – live: Storm Barra to bring snow, rain and 80mph winds amid ‘risk to life’ warning
Storm Barra will hit the UK and Ireland with strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected to cause more chaos less than two weeks after Storm Arwen.
Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued by the Met Office as the storm arrives on Tuesday morning.
The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”. Three people died in the UK during Storm Arwen after being hit by falling trees.
While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with travel disruptions likely. There are also fears of power cuts and damage to buildings.
Sherkin Island records 70mph winds
Sherkin Island, off the coast of West Cork, recorded a gust of 113 km/h (70mph) at about 6am today, according to Met Éireann.
RNLI urges people to stay back from water’s edge as flood warnings issued
Wind gusts of up to 80mph are expected on the western and southern coasts of England and Wales, accompanied by large waves that carry a "small chance" of risk to life by throwing beach material onto sea front, coastal roads and properties, the Met Office has said.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged people to stay well back from the water's edge and to dial 999 for the coastguard in any coastal emergency.
The Environment Agency has issued four flood warnings for England's south coast, as well as 34 flood alerts.
Schools in Ireland urged to remain closed amid red alert
Schools have been advised not to open today in parts of Ireland covered by red and orange weather warnings.
The country’s Department of Education said Met Éireann had advised there was a strong possibility the status of counties covered by the orange level warning was likely to change and escalate to status red.
The red warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry and Clare, while an orange warning is in place across Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.
Similar advice has been given to all universities, colleges and further education facilities in the affected areas.
Isles of Scilly reports wind gust of 67mph
The Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast has already reported a wind gust of 67mph a little earlier this morning, according to the Met Office.
Snow, rain and 80mph winds to batter UK amid ‘risk to life’ warning
The UK is braced for 80mph winds and heavy showers as Storm Barra makes landfall less than two weeks after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to parts of the country.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for swathes of the UK, including Northern Ireland, which is set to be battered by wind and rain before the low-pressure front sweeps into Great Britain.
Rory Sullivan has the full story:
Severe weather warnings in place as UK braced for Storm Barra’s 80mph winds
‘Small chance’ of risk to life, warns Met Office
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live weather coverage as Storm Barra hits the UK and Ireland. We’ll be bringing rolling updates throughout the day.
