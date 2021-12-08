UK weather – live: Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ brings gales, blizzards and more wind warnings
Follow updates live
Storm Barra is expected to bring ice, wind and rain - which could cause flooding for parts of the UK on Wednesday.
The UK faces day two of the devastating storm which battered parts of the nation and Ireland with a “weather bomb” of snow, rain and 68mph winds and is set to bring more disruption.
The storm has brought gales and blizzards to the worst affected areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Around 38,000 homes remain without power in the Republic of Ireland late on Tuesday evening and some may not be reconnected for a number of days.
The “weather bomb” is set to continue today with some 66 flood alerts issued across the country including 11 warnings for England including Hartlepool and Sunderland in the North East, Bournemouth and Weymouth in south, and parts of the Cumbrian coast.
Met Office forecasters said Storm Barra is not expected to cause as much chaos as Storm Arwen.
Spokesperson Nicky Maxey said: “We are not expecting the impacts of Barra to be as bad as we saw with Arwen. Storm Barra will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to many parts of the UK today.”
Storm Barra weather disruption continues
Storm Barra is expected to bring ice, wind and rain - which could cause flooding for parts of the UK on Wednesday.
Thousands of homes lost power for up to 10 days in the wake of 100mph winds and lashing rain at the end of November.
Northern Powergrid has not confirmed whether all homes were connected by Tuesday night as promised.
Storm Barra moved in from the west on Tuesday, and a yellow weather warning for wind is in place from midnight until 6pm on Wednesday for the west coast of Wales and south-west England.
Aberdaron in Gwynedd, Wales, which is covered by the warning, was battered by gales of 86mph on Tuesday, while Orlock Head in Co Down, N Ireland, faced 76mph gusts.
Multiple weather warnings on day two of Storm Barra
The Environment Agency has issued 11 flood warnings for England at locations including Hartlepool and Sunderland in the North East, Bournemouth and Weymouth in the South, and part of the Cumbrian coast.
Some 66 flood alerts, for areas where flooding is possible, have also been issued across the country.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has sent 11 flood alerts and five warnings for areas in the north-east of Scotland and the south-west.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued 12 flood warnings and 11 alerts, mainly covering coastal areas.
Met Office radar shows showers of rain to come across UK
A Met Office radar has shown spells of wind and rain circling parts of the UK on day two of the weather event.
The forecaster warned that spray can be expected on the road for drivers travelling today.
Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ forces schools to shut as snow and 68mph winds batter UK
Storm Barra has battered parts of the UK and Ireland with a “weather bomb” of snow, rain and 68mph winds and is set to bring more disruption.
The storm has brought gales and blizzards to the worst affected areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Around 38,000 homes remain without power in the Republic of Ireland late on Tuesday evening and some may not be reconnected for a number of days.
Our reporter Lamiat Sabin has the full report below:
‘Weather bomb’ forces schools to shut as snow and 68mph winds batter UK
Some schools in areas that saw the worst damage from the storm remain closed
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Storm Barra affecting large parts of the UK. We bring you the latest updates from day two of this weather event.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies