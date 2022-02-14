Two storms are set to batter the whole of the UK bringing 90mph winds which could pose a “danger to life”.

Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.

Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

A yellow warning will also cover the southern part of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Friday until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned flying debris and large waves are likely to pose injuries and danger to life as tiles are blown from roofs and beach material could be lifted up and thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.

Severe travel disruption is also likely, with road, rail, air and ferry services potentially affected, and some parts could be affected by power cuts.

In addition to the wind, Storm Eunice could also bring snow and blizzard conditions across northern England, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales.

Storms Dudley and Eunice will be the fourth and fifth named storms of the season.

