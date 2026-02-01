Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice and rain in parts of the southwest after the region was hit by flooding from Storm Chandra.

Sodden ground and wet surfaces could turn icy as temperatures drop below zero overnight in Devon and Cornwall.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for the whole of the southwest, as well as most of Wales and Northern Ireland, warning of the risk of slips and patches of ice on the roads.

The warning, which is in force until 9am on Monday, is followed by a further warning of heavy rain and possible flooding in the southwest from midday.

As much as 30-50mm of rainfall is forecast over Dartmoor, with accumulations of 10-20mm expected widely across Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, according to the yellow warning, which is in force until 9am on Tuesday.

It comes a week after the region was hit Storm Chandra, which forced schools to close due to the adverse weather and widespread disruption.

Somerset Council said an estimated 50 properties had been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel following the deluge.

open image in gallery Floodwater in Burrowbridge, Somerset last week after heavy downpours ( Zoe Head-Thomas/PA Wire )

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk warned further rain is on the way following a wet January, as she urged those in the southwest to take care.

Temperatures will fall and could drop below freezing overnight in the region as well was western parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, according to the forecaster.

This risks frost and icy conditions on Monday, with mist and fog expected, before more rain arrives.

“There is already a yellow rain warning in force, so we could see further disruption and more flooding,” she added.

“So do take care, and do keep an eye on the forecast for this if you're based in the south west.

“Otherwise, as for temperatures, it's actually going to be feeling quite chilly, especially towards the north and east towards the south, highs of up to 10 or 11 degrees.”

open image in gallery Storm Chandra brought travel disruption and flooding ( PA Wire )

The Met Office’s five-day weather forecast:

Sunday:

Rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain for most. Some of the rain could be showery and heavy across Wales and in the west. Rain moving eastwards through the day, leaving clear or even sunny spells in the west later.

Sunday night:

Cloud and rain continue to move eastwards, but staying cloudy for many. Clear spells to the west, leading to frost and fog patches. Cloud then returns to the southwest later.

Monday:

A cloudy start to the week for many with outbreaks of light rain and showers. Dry in the southwest to start with but more persistent rain moves in later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Remaining unsettled with showers or longer spells of heavy rain affecting most areas, coupled with brisk winds at times. Further snow on northern hills. Below average temperatures in the north.