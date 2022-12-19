Thousands left without water after surge in burst pipes due to cold snap

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of households have been left without water after thawing snow and ice across the UK caused a drastic surge in burst pipes.

Customers in Kent and Sussex have been left without running water after a rise in burst pipes and leaks, South East Water said.

The company added that melting snow and ice overnight caused higher-than-normal rates of burst pipes and water mains.

It is thought as many as 15,000 homes and businesses across the south east have been left without water.

Britain has seen several days of wintry conditions, with temperatures plunging below -0C and snow forcing schools and airports to close.

But warmer air from Madeira has swept into the UK this week, leading to a dramatic reversal in temperatures. Parts of the UK experienced milder weather of 14C on Monday, causing the remaining snow and ice to thaw overnight.

In a post on South East Water’s Facebook page, the company said: “The sudden overnight thaw of frozen pipes has increased leaks and bursts across our region by 300%.

“We’re continuing to work on fixing these to restore water for around 15,000 customers who are off supply.”

Customers in the East Grinstead, West Sussex have been cut off as well as large areas of Kent and bottle water distribution stations have been set up.

South East Water apologised for the pressure drop and said they needed demand for water to reduce.

Bottled water collection is available a thet Tesco Superstore, Woodgate Corner, Pembury, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 4NE and East Grinstead Rugby Football Club, The Gearon Pavilion, Saint Hill Rd, East Grinstead RH19 4JU.

South East Water said they are delivering bottles of water to customers most in need.

It comes after more than 5,000 homes in Shetland were left without power as heavy snow brought down power lines, but all properties were reconnected as of Sunday, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution said.