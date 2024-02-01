Meet the man driving across the country to ‘rescue’ XL bully dogs

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An XL bully lover driving 250 miles a day to rehome dozens of the dogs says some owners are cruelly abandoning the breed after Sunak government announced ban in December 2023. It will be illegal to own a bully XL in England and Wales from 1 February.

Sammy Wilkinson hit the headlines after taking 35 of the banned dogs to new homes since October, racking up to 6,000 miles with journeys to as far as Scotland from his West Midlands home.

But the 29-year-old tanning salon owner has told The Independent that his job has become harder with irresponsible owners ditching their pets.

He’s discovered three abandoned in the area around his home in Tipton, while helping rescue another found in an emaciated state in a cage outside a car wash.

It comes after one XL bully was found tied up and set on fire in Carshalton in south London.

“Whether the owners have left it too late or they have panicked, we’ve already seen a rise in XL bully dogs being abandoned in the area,” Mr Wilkinson said. “It’s heartbreaking and is just another sign that the government ban on breeds just isn’t the right way to tackle the issue.”

Wilkinson says he’s desperate to help rehome as many dogs as possible before the complete ban comes in on 1 February (Sammy Wilkinson)

The government introduced a ban on XL bully dogs in a bid to tackle a rise in attacks. Since 1 January, it’s been illegal to sell or buy the breed in England and Wales, while owners must have them kept on a leash and muzzle while outside.

It comes before a complete ban on the breed from 1 February, although those with exemption certificates – which require the dog to be insured and neutered – can keep the pets.

The change in law has led to a scramble amongst owners wanting to either apply for certificates or rehome their pets. In response, Mr Wilkinson offered to help people rehome the dogs and has since made journeys across the country.

On New Year’s Eve he was pictured driving two dogs to a new home in Scotland, where the ban does not apply. On Friday he drove one dog to County Durham, and on Tuesday he’s heading to Carlisle for a “meet and greet” ahead of a potential rehoming.

Wilkinson says he’s driven 6,000 miles to help the dogs, costing him an average £50 a day since October (Sammy Wilkinson)

“I’ve got people coming to me every few minutes,” he said. “Owners are desperate and I wish I could help more of them.”

But some owners, according to Mr Wilkinson, are simply ditching the pets.

On Thursday night, he helped rescue a dog kept in a cage outside a car wash in Dudley Port. He’s also found three XL bully dogs abandoned, including one near a canal in Darlaston and another caught after a two-day search in Wednesbury.

The ban on the breed faced strong opposition, including from the RSPCA which instead called on the government should bring in dog licencing with training for owners to bring down the number of attacks.

As dog homes stopped taking in the breed, the charity had said expected a rise in abandoned dogs.

Wilkinson has rehomed 35 XL bully dogs across the UK – but says he’s concerned over owners now abandoning the breed (Sammy Wilkinson)

Mr Wilklinson said: “The government has caught the wrong end of the lead. The dogs are born as a blank slate, it is up to the owners to carve them into the right sculpture. It is unfair for us to mark out a particular breed.”

Environment secretary Steve Barclay said: “The prime minister pledged to take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks with measures in place by the end of 2023.

“We have met that pledge – it is now a legal requirement for XL bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public. It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL bully dogs stray.”