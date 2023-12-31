RSPCA call for different approach as XL bully dog ban comes into effect

The RSPCA have made calls for alternative action as the XL bully dog ban comes into effect.

American XL bullies in England and Wales must now be muzzled and kept on a lead in public after a new law takes effect on Sunday, 31 December.

“The RSPCA has long opposed any legislation that focuses specifically on certain types of dogs. So we are not in support of this legislation. We do believe there are much more effective ways at protecting public safety,” said Dr Samantha Gaines, a dog welfare expert for the charity.

An outright ban on the breed will come into effect on 1 February, and owners who want to keep their dog must get a Certificate of Exemption, the deadline for which is 31 January.