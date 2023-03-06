Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on Devon beach

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenage girl from Ukraine has died after being found unconscious on a beach in south Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the girl, was found on Saturday at Dawlish Beach, following a search involving the police helicopter and coastguard.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “We were called on the evening of Saturday 4 March with reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area.

“Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach.

“She was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later sadly died. Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been informed.”

DI Davies added: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian Embassy and The Home Office are also aware of this incident.

“This death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenage girl at this tragic time.”

As of 20 February 2023, Councils have helped 163,500 Ukrainians settle in the UK through the Home for Ukraine scheme, which allows UK citizens to sponsor named Ukrainian individuals fleeing Putin’s illegal invasion. The police have not said whether the girl was in the UK as part of this scheme.

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV / doorbell footage that can assist officers with the investigation is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50230052081.

More follows...