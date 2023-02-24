UK falls silent on anniversary of Russian invasion as Sunak praises Ukrainian bravery

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons across the UK fell silent this morning to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine.

Workers in offices and people in their homes observed a UK-wide minute’s silence as they paid their respects to all those killed in the conflict.

King Charles and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, led tributes from Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

The number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war could be as high as 100,000, with both sides suffering tens of thousands of military casualties.

Millions more Ukrainians have either been displaced or left homeless 12 months on since Russian tanks rolled across the border and raid sirens filled the skies of Kyiv on a day that changed the world.

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty are joined by the Ukrainian ambassador outside No 10 (PA)

But the country continues to stand strong as Russian president Vladimir Putin launches another offensive in the east after suffering a series of setbacks in a faltering campaign that his military strategists believed would be finished in a matter of weeks.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said in a defiant address to mark the anniversary that his people were “invincible” and will do everything to secure “victory” for their country in 2023.

The monarch, in his message, praised the "remarkable courage and resilience" of the Ukrainian people.

"It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation,” he said.

“They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.”

King Charles meets Ukrainian president Zelensky at Buckingham Palace earlier this year (Getty)

He added: "The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

"Earlier this month I met President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

"Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united."

Mr Sunak will urge his counterparts to “move faster” to arm Ukraine at a virtual meeting of the G7 countries later on Friday.

He also praised the country’s bravery, adding that the UK and Ukraine “stand together, stand united” and led tributes from Downing Street.

Britain also announced a new package of sanctions, imposing an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak was joined during the minute silence outside No 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK.

Zelensky marks one-year anniversary in Ukraine (AP)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the UK’s support "is as firm and unstinting today as it was on that dark day one year ago".

"As we mark this solemn anniversary and look ahead to the coming months, we must do the same. Regardless of what other political disagreements we may have, we stand in lockstep with the Government on this issue," he said.

"No-one should ever have to face the hardship and loss that the Ukrainian people have over the last year. Their fight for democracy, freedom and liberty in the face of tyranny is also our fight. Standing with our Nato allies, we will ensure Putin’s defeat and Ukraine’s victory."

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, beginning with an attempted lightning assault on the capital Kyiv.

In the year since, the UK has remained a prominent supporter of Ukraine, sending the eastern European country weapons and other supplies alongside other Western allies.

Parliament has been at the heart of several important events during the course of the war, with Mr Zelenksy addressing MPs and peers in Westminster Hall earlier this month, when he called on the UK to provide fighter jets to help his country’s ongoing struggle.

Zelenksy address MPs and peers in Westminster Hall (PA)

Last year, he addressed MPs in the Commons chamber via video link, and echoed Churchill’s Second World War speeches.

In the early days of the war, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko received a rare standing ovation from MPs as he sat in the gallery watching a debate.

MPs stood in silence in the Commons chamber to mark a year since the invasion of Ukraine began.

The one-minute silence halted Commons proceedings during a Friday sitting, when a small group of MPs usually attend to consider private member’s Bills.

Several ministers and shadow ministers joined the cohort of backbench Labour and Conservative MPs in the Commons for the occasion.

Deputy Commons Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton said "Slava Ukraini", meaning Glory to Ukraine in Ukrainian, as the silence came to an end.

After the national pause, the Ukrainian national anthem was sung.

Hundreds of people, many of them wrapped in Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag national flag, braved the cold to attend a vigil at London’s Trafalgar Square last night, which was coordinated by the US, UK and Ukrainian embassies.

An emotional Dame Helen Mirren called for “peace” and “democracy” for Ukraine as she recited a poem by one of the country’s most celebrated writers at the event.

A large screen was lit up with the phrase ‘slava Ukraini’ - ‘glory to Ukraine’ - a national salute that has become known as the battle cry of the fight-back against Moscow.

Videos showed the crowds joining in as singer-songwriter Jamala Bird performed Ukrainian songs on-screen, while Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila also performed via video link, accompanied by a live dance performance in the square.