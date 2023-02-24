The UK stands “united” with Ukraine one year on from Russia’s brutal invasion, Rishi Sunak has said in a video posted to LinkedIn marking the anniversary.

Later on Friday (24 February) the prime minister is expected tol urge allies to “move faster” in providing military assistance to Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops at a meeting of the G7.

He will also lead a one-minute silence to mark the anniversary, and host Ukrainian troops at a gathering in Downing Street.

