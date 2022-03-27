The descendants of Jewish refugees opening their doors to Ukrainians in the UK

As millions of Ukrainians flee from the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s troops, people in the UK have come forward in their droves to offer their homes. More than 150,000 members of the British public have signed up to the government’s Homes for Ukraine hosting scheme.

The scheme itself has got off to a slow start, which has prompted some criticism. But the outpouring of compassion and willingness to help has been immense, and prospective hosts are hoping they will soon be able to offer traumatised refugees a roof over their head and some comfort.

Among those most keen to host are people for whom this refugee crisis feels particularly close to home, because it wasn’t long ago that their own parents and grandparents were forced to make a similar escape, fleeing brutal anti-Semitism in Europe and finding sanctuary in the UK.

The Independent has spoken to Britons whose Jewish ancestors fled either the pogroms in the late 19th and early 20th century or the Nazi regime during the Second World War, and have now signed up to become sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Louise Kaye, 64, from Chiswick, London

Ms Kaye says she hopes to welcome a small Ukrainian family into her home (Louise Kaye)

Both of my grandfathers fled from anti-Jewish violence in Ukraine in the 1890s. They came to England as an unknown country and they did not know what sort of welcome they’d receive, but they made good lives for themselves eventually.

My late husband and I signed up to host in 2019 to take a Syrian refugee, but he fell ill later that year so it didn’t happen. When the Ukraine war started, I suddenly thought of my grandfathers, and thought if I can help – a mother and child or a couple of children – I have the space to do that.

I live alone now but I often have someone else living here. I have a big house and to justify staying here I have to have other people here. I love it. They can have the top floor - a bedroom, a kitchen with a little sitting room, a loo and there’s a bathroom on the floor below which they can use.

I could just imagine my great grandparents being in exactly that situation and being absolutely terrified of having their houses burnt down and just knowing they had to flee to save their lives and protect their children.

Lesley Scatzberger, 69, from York

Ms Scatzberger and her husband Alan George, 72, hope to host a Ukrainian family in their home (Lesley Schatzberger)

I am the daughter of child refugees from Nazi Vienna. My father came on Kindertransport aged 12 in May 1939. His parents were due to travel on 9 September but war broke out on the 1st. They were taken to Auschwitz and died there.

My mum came with her family. Both my parents came here with very little. My dad had a small suitcase, a typewriter and his piano accordion. He had to build his life from that. They both grew up in the Manchester area and met at a youth club.

Ms Scatzberger’s parents, Wolfgang and Rosl Scatzberger, both fled to Britain during the Second World War and met in Manchester (Lesley Scatzberger)

I felt like I couldn’t not host. I wouldn’t be alive if my parents were not given sanctuary here. They lost everything, and it’s just unbelievable that this is happening again now. The lessons haven’t been learnt.

Ms Scatzberger with her 96-year-old mother, Rosl Scatzberger ( Carolyn Mendelsohn)

We have a basement flat with a kitchen and its own bathroom, so we could host a family. We’ve had students there and have offered to host Syrian refugees before. We have enough space.

The government should be looking at this as an opportunity for people to come to our society and for us to get to know them, to help them – and maybe they’ll help us.

Jimmy Strauss, 62, from Belsize Park, London

Mr Strauss says he, wife Philippa, 6 and their son, 23, feel it is their duty to help Ukrainian refugees (Jimmy Strauss)

Both my parents were born in Germany and they were Jewish refugees from the Nazi system. My father left relatively young in 1933. He came and made a life over here. My mother came here with her family in 1939.

I’m steeped in a refugee background. The community where I worship - at Belsize Square Synagogue - was founded by refugees and continues to use a number of their melodies.

Britain was very good to my family. I’ve got room in this house and I feel and my whole family feels that it is our duty to help these people. I cannot begin to imagine what they’re going through.

We have a spare room with an ensuite bathroom – it could fit an adult and at least two children, possibly more, depending on what is needed.

If we can provide a roof over their head, a bit of security, a bit of warmth, some food, just to begin to alleviate the pain they’re going through it’s the very, very least we can do.

Katherine Richards, 61, from Hove

Katherine Richards’s grandmother and mother fled the Nazis (Katherine Richards)

My mother was a Jewish refugee and fled Austria at the age of five with my grandmother in 1938. They escaped on foot at night-time to Holland. I know it will have been terrifying. At one point they were caught by the Nazis, but they got away and managed to catch the last boat to the UK.

They wound up in Hertfordshire with no English. My mother was the only female refugee in the village. She learnt to speak English from the get-go, and taught my grandmother how to speak English. Then grandfather got here and said: ‘Now we are here, we’re going to stay here’.

Ms Richards as a child with her grandmother, Mali Roth, and her mother, Helene Richards (Katherine Richards)

I’m thinking about my grandmother every day now. She’d be absolutely appalled. I think the very least we can do is open our border to those fleeing Ukraine. All this nonsense about visas and passports is so preposterous.

I have space for a single person. I’ll make sure they’re warm and comfy and loved and cared for. My mum will be involved too. She wants to help and she of all people will understand their plight.

My family history is not usually at the forefront of my mind, but having seen the Ukrainian refugees on the television has really resonated with me. My mother and grandmother had to make a terrifying escape. Ukrainians are going to have similar stories to tell.

