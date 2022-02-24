The government has not set up a route for Ukrainian refugees to reach Britain, after stopping accepting visa applications from those who are stuck in the country.
The move means there is no safe and legal route for Ukrainians to travel directly from the country to the UK in order to seek asylum, unless they have British relatives.
It comes as countries surrounding Ukraine brace for an exodus, and the UN Refugee Agency warned of “devastating humanitarian consequences”.
Ireland has waived visa requirements for Ukrainians and numerous countries have announced their readiness to receive refugees in a wave of international humanitarian support.
When questioned on the UK’s plans in parliament on Thursday afternoon, Boris Johnson said 1,000 troops had been put on standby “to help the humanitarian exodus in neighbouring countries” and the government was helping British nationals.
An announcement posted on the Home Office website following the Russian invasion said: “Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine (who aren’t immediate family members of British nationals normally living in Ukraine, or where the British national is living in the UK), are currently unable to make visa applications to visit, work, study or join family in the UK.”
It said the UK visa application centre in Kiev was closed and all related services in the Ukrainian capital have been suspended.
Dependents of British nationals can apply in the city of Lviv, western Ukraine, but people without close British relatives can only obtain UK visas if they reach centres in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.
Priti Patel has announced visa concessions for Ukranians who are already in Britain for work, study and tourism, extending the time period before they must leave the country.
But there has been no announcement of a resettlement scheme or other measures in response to an expected exodus of refugees, despite offers of help from numerous other countries.
When asked if the UK was making preparations for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “In terms of refugees, obviously it's relatively early time at the moment. But we have provided support already to help at the border should we start to see a humanitarian crisis emerge, and obviously we are ready to deploy that.”
The Independent understands that the government expects many Ukrainians to stay in Eastern Europe in the short term, or in Schengen countries where they can stay visa-free for 90 days, and is not immediately bracing for a rise in small boat crossings.
Ministers are pressing ahead with plans to make arriving in the UK “without permission” a criminal offence punishable up to four years in prison, which would apply equally to asylum seekers of all nationalities.
Priti Patel admits there are no safe and legal routes for asylum seekers crossing the Channel
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) previously called the plans “deeply concerning” and said criminalising the act of arriving in the UK to seek asylum violates the 1951 Refugee Convention, which the government denies.
The Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently being considered by parliament, follows a change to immigration rules meaning that asylum applications from people who have temporarily resided in safe third countries can be declared “inadmissible”.
That means that Ukranians who are forced to travel to countries such as Poland, in order to obtain UK visas, may later be refused asylum and threatened with deportation.
On Thursday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned of “devastating humanitarian consequences” following the Russian invasion.
“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety,” he added.
“UNHCR is working with governments in neighbouring countries, calling on them to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection.”
At a press conference, the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said surrounding countries were working on contingency plans to “welcome and host” refugees from Ukraine.
“We hope there will be as little as possible refugees but we are fully prepared for them and they are welcome,” she added.
Ireland’s taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country would waive visa requirements for all Ukrainian people who travel to Ireland.
“There will be a significant migration issue arising from these attacks, we will have to play our part in helping those who will have to flee Ukraine and we do that in solidarity with our European colleagues,” he said.
Several other countries, including Denmark, Slovakia and Germany, announced their readiness while Poland set up reception points along its border and Hungary and Slovakia deployed troops to manage an expected influx.
It came as official statistics released on Thursday showed the number of asylum claims made in the UK at the highest level in nearly two decades, while the backlog of cases waiting to be determined continues to soar.
Almost three quarters of asylum claims were granted on an initial decision, and almost half of appeals were successful.
A Home Office document said the increase in applications was linked to the easing of Covid travel restrictions “and to a sharp increase in small boat arrivals to the UK”, of which “almost all claim asylum”.
In total, more than 28,5000 people crossed the Channel on small boats in 2021 - triple the number in 2020.
A government spokesperson said: “Our priority has been to support British nationals and their families in Ukraine. This has included temporarily waiving application fees for those eligible under the Family Migration route, allowing entry for 12 months for other who did not meet the requirements and fast-tracking visas.
“We continue to work with our international partners on a range of issues as the situation develops, including migration.”
