Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl from Ukraine who was found dead on a beach in Devon over the weekend.

Albina Yevko, 14, was found unconscious on Dawlish Beach on Saturday. She was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.

Albina’s mother, Inna Yevko, paid tribute to her daughter in a statement on Tuesday. She said: “Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

(Devon & Cornwall Police)

“Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts. We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time.”

Police were called to a report that a 14-year-old girl living in the Dawlish area had gone missing.

Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach.

Albina was named as the girl after formal identification took place.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Albina’s death, although it is not being considered suspicious.

Becky Davies, detective inspector, said: “Our investigation continues as we try to piece together Albina’s final hours.

“Officers continue to undertake door-to-door enquiries as we try to identify any witnesses or CCTV footage that capture Albina’s movements.

Dawlish beach runs in front of a train track that and is a short walk from Dawlish’s town centre. (PA)

“Whilst this death remains unexplained, we are not currently treating this death as suspicious.”

She added: “We await the results of the forensic post mortem due to take place on Thursday, but in the meantime we ask that the family and loved ones of Albina are given space and privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

“Our thoughts are very much with those who knew Albina at this tragic time, and the close-knit Dawlish community who will no doubt be in shock over this loss.”

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV / doorbell footage that can assist officers with the investigation is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50230052081.

Councils have helped some 163,500 Ukrainians settle in the UK through the Home for Ukraine scheme, which allows UK citizens to sponsor named Ukrainian individuals fleeing Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of the country.

Police have not said whether the girl was in the UK as part of this scheme.