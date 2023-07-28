Tories lose bid to scupper Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion as High Court challenge fails

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five Conservative-led councils have lost their High Court challenge against Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

At a hearing earlier this month, lawyers from Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon, and Surrey County Council argued Mr Khan lacked the legal power to order the expansion of the zone by varying existing regulations.

The ruling comes in the wake of last week’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip parliamentary by-election where Labour was expected to win the seat long-held by the Tories and ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Labour’s failure to win was blamed on concerns around the expansion of Ulez as Sir Keir Stamer urged the Mayor to “reflect” on the result.

The scheme also featured heavily in the campaign of successful Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell.

Giving a summary of his ruling, Mr Justice Swift said: “I am satisfied that the mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amendment of the present road charging scheme, rather than by making an entirely new ... scheme, was within his powers.”

The Mayor of London said: “This landmark decision is good news as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London on 29 August.

“The decision to expand the Ulez was very difficult and not something I took lightly and I continue to do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have.

“The Ulez has already reduced toxic nitrogen dioxide air pollution by nearly half in central London and a fifth in inner London.

“The coming expansion will see five million more Londoners being able to breathe cleaner air.

Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan (PA)

He added: “I’ve been listening to Londoners throughout the Ulez rollout, which is why from next week I am expanding the scrappage scheme to nearly a million families who receive child benefit and all small businesses with up to 50 employees. I will continue to look at new ideas to support Londoners.”

Responding to the ruling, the Conservative’s London mayor candidate Susan Hall said: “While it is a shame the High Court did not find the Ulez expansion to be unlawful, there is no denying that Sadiq Khan’s plans will have a devastating impact on families and businesses across the city.

“If I am elected Mayor, I will stop the Ulez expansion on day one and set up a £50 million pollution hotspots fund to tackle the issue where it is, instead of taxing people where it isn’t.”

What is Ulez?

Ulez was launched in April 2019 to help clean up London’s air. It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year except for Christmas Day.

The charge for vehicles that do not comply with minimum emissions standards is £12.50 for cars, smaller vans and motorbikes.

Lorries, buses, coaches and heavy vans that are non-compliant are charged £100 under the separate low emission zone scheme, which already covers most of London.

The only way to avoid the charge is by ensuring your vehicle meets the minimum emissions standards.

For petrol cars that means those generally first registered after 2005. Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge.

More to follow on this breaking news story...