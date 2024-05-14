UK unemployment rate rises to highest level in almost a year

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s unemployment rate has risen to its highest level for nearly a year as further cracks show in the jobs market, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4.3 per cent in the three months to March, which is the highest since May to July last year and up from 4.2 per cent in the previous three months.

The figures also showed regular average earnings growth remaining unchanged at 6 per cent in the three months to March.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “This is the 10th month in a row that wages have risen faster than inflation, which will help with the cost-of-living pressures on families.

“While we are dealing with some challenges in our labour supply, including pandemic impacts, as our reforms on childcare, pensions tax reform and welfare come online I am confident we will start to increase the number of people in work.”

While this helped wages outstrip Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation by 2.4% - the highest since the three months to August 2021 - it is unhelpful for the Bank of England in its battle to rein in inflation.

The Bank is watching wages closely as it looks to bring CPI back to its 2 per cent target, and cooling earnings growth is seen as being key to paving the way for it to begin cutting interest rates.

Most economists were expecting earnings growth to fall to 5.9 per cent.

