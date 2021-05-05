Over 185,000 staff and students at universities across the UK suffer domestic abuse every year but the issue is routinely overlooked by higher education institutions, a study has suggested.

The report, shared exclusively with The Independent, found a mere 1.5 per cent of universities have a specific domestic abuse policy in place.

HARM Network, an abuse research group which carried out the study, has drawn up the first-of-its-kind Domestic Abuse Policy Guidance for UK Universities with the help of experts in both the domestic abuse and university sector to tackle the dearth of support available.