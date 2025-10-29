Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Man charged with murder after triple Uxbridge stabbing

Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst as well as two counts of attempted murder.

Pol Allingham
Wednesday 29 October 2025 17:59 GMT
Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge (Ben Whitley/PA)
Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a triple stabbing in Uxbridge.

Safi Dawood, 22, is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst as well as two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Dawood, of Midhurst Gardens, has also been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The Afghan national entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022, the Home Office previously confirmed.

He was not known to Mr Broadhurst, who died at the scene, but was known to the other two alleged victims, the Metropolitan Police said.

Dawood required hospital treatment after “suffering a medical episode” and was later returned to police custody where he remains, it added.

The force said: “We are aware of speculation on social media around this investigation and would remind media and the public not to share anything that could impede future court proceedings.”

Dawood will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “Following the shocking triple stabbing which took place in Uxbridge on Monday evening, the Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with the murder of Wayne Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two others.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as they carried out their investigation.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in