A ban on disposable vapes has come into force in the UK as the government attempts to crack down on youth nicotine addiction as well as the litter the single-use devices create.

The crackdown makes it illegal for any retailer – ranging from corner shops to supermarkets – to sell them.

The ban follows the soaring use of disposable vapes in schools and a flood of plastic rubbish from the discarding of the devices.

5.6 million adults were vaping in Great Britain in 2024, according to charity Action on Smoking Health (ASH).

Here, The Independent looks at the reasons behind the ban and what it means for you:

What vapes are being banned?

The government is banning the sale of single-use disposable vapes in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A vape is single-use if it either has a battery that cannot be recharged or is not refillable.

To be reusable, a vape must have a rechargeable battery and a refillable container that holds the vaping e-liquid.

Why are they being banned?

The government has provided two main reasons for the disposable vape ban.

Firstly, to protect the environment.

Nearly five million disposable vapes were littered or discarded every week in 2024, according to Material Focus.

Most end up in general waste or as litter rather than being recycled.

These vapes are hazardous during disposal, with built-in batteries posing a fire risk in bin lorries and recycling centres.

They must be dismantled by hand to recycle, and if littered, can leak harmful chemicals into soil and waterways.

Secondly, to reduce the number of young people vaping.

The introduction of a new generation of disposable vapes in 2021 coincided with a significant increase in youth vaping.

The new single-use vapes are relatively cheap, have bright and attractive packaging, are easy to use and are widely promoted.

Although the rise in youth vaping has levelled off, disposables continue to be the most popular product among young people who vape, according to ASH.

Can I keep using disposable vapes?

The ban only applies to businesses selling disposable vapes, not to those who use them.

However, the Local Government Association urged people to think twice before hoarding disposable vapes, warning that stockpiling them could pose life-threatening risks.

There are concerns that some people are stocking up on single-use vapes, with research by online nicotine retailer Haypp finding 82 per cent of disposable vape users are planning to stockpile.

The LGA has warned that the lithium batteries contained inside disposable vapes could cause fires and pose a risk to life if not stored correctly.

Lithium batteries present a serious risk of fire, as there is the potential for them to enter into thermal runaway.

Thermal runaway occurs when a battery reaches up to 600C, releasing toxic gases and creating a fire, according to charity Electrical Safety First.

What will happen to shops that sell disposable vapes?

The ban applies to both online and in-store sales across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and all disposable vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.

It applies to all businesses and organisations that sell or supply single-use vapes in the UK.

This includes:

Retailers – such as convenience stores, market stalls, petrol stations, specialist vape shops and supermarkets

Manufacturers

Wholesalers

Importers

Healthcare settings and stop smoking services

Retailers are still allowed to sell reusable vapes.

Rogue traders who continue to sell them risk a fine of £200 in the first instance, followed by an unlimited fine or jail time for repeat offending.