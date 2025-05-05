VE Day: Ukrainian troops to join London procession to mark anniversary of victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian troops will join UK forces in London on Monday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The procession, involving roughly 1,000 UK service personnel from across the armed forces, will also include Ukrainian personnel currently training in Britain as part of Operation Interflex.

This act of solidarity highlights the global support for Ukraine’s ongoing defence against Russia’s invasion, the MoD said.

VE Day, observed annually on 8 May, marks the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The Ukrainian contingent will be drawn from those participating in Operation Interflex, a UK-led training programme supported by 12 partner nations.

Since its launch last summer, the programme has trained over 54,000 Ukrainian recruits in crucial combat skills.

The operation has been extended to at least the end of 2025, with an enhanced training programme to ensure the Ukrainian forces are equipped with vital battlefield skills.

open image in gallery Members of the Ukrainian armed forces taking part in a procession rehearsal at Army Training Centre Pirbright in Woking, Surrey, on Friday ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The Ukrainian armed forces representatives will join around 1,000 UK armed forces personnel, including soldiers on horseback and seven military bands.

The MoD said Second World War veterans will be at the heart of the celebrations, watching the procession from the royal box at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

One of them, D-Day veteran Jack Mortimer, 101, said: “People from all over the world joined forces 80 years ago to defend freedom – we must remember all of their sacrifices.

“It will be incredibly moving to see the VE Day procession and so many nations represented. It will remind us that these alliances still keep us safe today and why we stand by those who need our support.”

Mr Mortimer will join Second World War veterans at the Royal British Legion’s tea party and service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The VE Day 80 commemorations will begin on Monday with the military procession, expected to be viewed by thousands of people along The Mall.

The procession will conclude with The Mall being filled by members of the public, and a flypast featuring the Red Arrows and 23 current and historic military aircraft.

open image in gallery Ukrainian personnel will join around 1,000 UK service personnel in London on Monday ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Defence secretary John Healey said: “Eighty years after VE Day, we will celebrate our wartime veterans, our greatest generation.

“We will ensure their spirit lives on, not just in our armed forces but also in our values and commitment to strength through unity.

“In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since the Second World War, it is fitting that the Ukrainian armed forces currently fighting on the front line of freedom are represented in Monday’s event.”

Major Pavlo, an officer of the Ukrainian marching contingent, said: “The participation of Ukrainian service personnel in the VE Day parade in London symbolises our strength, courage and resilience.

“It is a recognition that Ukraine and its heroes stand at the forefront of the fight for freedom and peace in the world. We are grateful to our allies for their support and solidarity.”

A variety of events are scheduled to take place around the UK to mark the 80th anniversary.

The King and Queen will host a tea party for veterans as part of the celebrations.

Historic landmarks across the country will be lit up on the evening of 6 May, while a VE Day anniversary concert will be held by the Parliament Choir at the Palace of Westminster the following day.