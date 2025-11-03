Rare Ice Age fish once thought to be extinct thriving in UK loch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare Ice Age fish is thriving in a Scottish loch where it was reintroduced after becoming extinct across the country, a new survey has found.

The Vendace, considered the UK’s rarest native freshwater fish, is a northern species requiring cold, deep, and well-oxygenated lochs to survive.

Having vanished from Scotland last century, Vendace were reintroduced to Loch Skeen, within the National Trust for Scotland’s Grey Mare’s Tail Nature Reserve in Dumfries and Galloway, in the late 1990s.

The species has only ever been known at four UK sites, with just one natural population now remaining in Derwentwater in the Lake District.

A survey at Loch Skeen found the population "highly abundant," though conservation experts warn climate change may pose future threats.

open image in gallery Vendace were introduced to Loch Skeen in the late 1990s ( NTSMediaPics/PA )

Ciaran Hatsell, head ranger at the NTS Grey Mare’s Tail Nature Reserve, said: “The vendace is an incredibly rare and iconic species, and we are very fortunate to have them present here in the depths of Loch Skeen at Grey Mare’s Tail.

“The species faces many threats, from invasive species to water pollution, but climate change is one of its biggest challenges.

“Loch Skeen is currently the perfect environment for them, but warming temperatures could change this for the species in the future.

“We are therefore delighted to confirm that the population is in good health. It is a huge collaborative effort to continue protecting and conserving our places and species, and it is an honour to champion the vendace in Scotland.”

Due to the specific cold water temperatures the species needs to survive, vendace are particularly vulnerable to climate change and are one of the priority species in the NTS plan for nature.

To carry out the survey, a small boat was used to set nets on the loch, with trust staff, consultant Alex Lyle and experts from the University of Glasgow involved.

open image in gallery To carry out the survey, a small boat was used to set nets on the loch ( NTS MediaPics/PA )

Dan Watson, senior nature conservation officer at NTS, said: “The success of the vendace population at Loch Skeen is a testament to the hard work and skill of dedicated staff, volunteers and specialist contractors, and highlights the trust’s role in protecting and conserving wildlife in Scotland’s changing natural environment through targeted conservation efforts, including habitat restoration and monitoring programmes.

“Every species we protect is a step towards safeguarding Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage for everyone.

“We are very grateful to our supporters and members for enabling us to continue to understand, care for and protect our natural heritage.”

Vendace have only been known to exist at four sites across the UK – Bassenthwaite Lake and Derwentwater in the Lake District, and the Castle and Mill Lochs in Lochmaben, Dumfries and Galloway.