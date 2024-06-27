Victoria Beckham first slept with David ‘hours after meeting Prince Charles’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An explosive new biography of the Beckhams has claimed that Victoria and David had their first sexual encounter “hours after meeting King Charles”.

The revelation was made by biographer Tom Bower in his newly-released House of Beckham, which is full of tantalising claims not only about the couple but the royal family.

Victoria, 50, allegedly made the revelation to the press when questioned about her sex life with the footballer.

“’I’m blissfully satisfied with my man,’ she said about their first sexual experience,” Bower wrote.

“It happened, she chortled, hours after meeting Prince Charles. Thereafter, she said, Beckham was ‘a total animal’ in bed.”

This was followed by the revelation that David liked his pet name “Golden Balls”, which was revealed to the entire world in an interview with Michael Parkinson.

Victoria and David Beckham’s first sexual encounter happened ‘hours after meeting Prince Charles’. ( Getty Images )

Bower did not hold back in the new biography when discussing the Beckhams’ relationship with the royal family and attempted to provide insight into their now-soured friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the biographer, Meghan “put on airs” around Victoria when they first met as she believed that her status as a “soon-to-be duchess” gave her a higher social standing.

This was a belief that Bower blasted as “deluded”.

He wrote: “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame.

“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

The Beckhams attended Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding before their friendship soured. ( Getty Images )

But despite Meghan’s alleged belief about her social standing, Bower claimed, this did not stop her from asking Victoria to gift her clothes and handbags worth thousands.

“Victoria agreed to provide a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 to Meghan for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham,” he claimed.

But while this might have been intended to be a PR move for Victoria’s brand, Bower added that “the financial benefit was nil”.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for the Beckhams and Meghan Markle for comment.