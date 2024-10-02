Family ‘worried sick’ as police divers search river for missing care home worker

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The family of a care home worker have spoken of their desperation after she vanished three days ago as police divers scour a river.

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, at 9am on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police described Victoria, known as Vixx to friends, as 5 foot 6 inches tall and last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

Her sister wrote on Facebook: “Has anybody heard or seen Vixx?

“She is currently missing we have not seen or heard from her. So if anyone has seen or heard from Vixx please get in touch as we are all worried sick.”

Victoria Taylor ( Facebook )

Another relative wrote: “If anyone from the Malton/Norton area has seen my sister Vixx. Please get in touch with the family. Come home.”

Specialist underwater searches are taking place today near the riverbanks of Malton, police said adding they were becoming increasingly concerned for Ms Taylor’s safety.

Inspector Leanne Anderson from North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria. This is still a missing person enquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton / Norton area.

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton on Monday ( Facebook )

“Extensive searches will take place today and I would urge members of the public in the Malton / Norton areas to remain vigilant and report sightings or pass information to police immediately on 101 or 999.”

Any immediate sightings of Victoria should be reported to police on 999. If you have any information which will help with our search then please call 101 and quote reference 12240178710.