Change long overdue to stop homicide against women, bishop warns

Something must be done to stop families having to go through the trauma of losing mothers, daughters and sisters as a result of homicides against women, the Bishop of London has warned.

Dame Sarah Mullally, the first woman to take on the role, told The Independent that the gulf left behind when a woman is murdered is “truly unfathomable”.

The Anglican bishop’s comments come ahead of a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral, being held today to commemorate women and girls who are murdered. It is being held three years after two sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were murdered in west London.

Ms Henry, a 27-year-old senior social worker, and Ms Smallman, a 46-year-old photographer, were stabbed to death in the early hours of June 2020 after spending an evening celebrating the older sister's birthday at Fryent Park in Wembley.

Two officers were later jailed for taking photos of the murdered sisters at the crime scene, while a third was sacked for using a racial slur in messages about those photographs.

“Three years on from the murder of Nicole and Bibaa, it’s time to put an end to violence against women and girls,” Dame Sarah said. "This service will be a poignant opportunity for families and friends who have lost loved ones to come together in grief to reflect, remember, and demand change.”

The 61-year-old warned the statistic - that a woman is killed every three days in the UK by a man - should “shame us all”. “Change is long overdue, and it is incumbent upon us all to ensure that women and girls can live without fear of violence and abuse,” she said.

Dame Sarah said: “Every week, families are being left bereft of mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, aunts and cousins. The trauma and pain of losing a loved one is a lifelong agony for these families. I pray that we see an end to gender-based violence so that no more lives are senselessly cut short.”

The event, which will take place at 5pm, seeks to bring together family members whose loved ones lives were claimed by violence to demand justice.

Mina Smallman, the mother of the Ms Smallman and Ms Henry, said: “This service has been conceived to give families who have been through the most horrific of experiences the opportunity to celebrate the lives of those they've lost and join together to call for an end to this epidemic of violence against women and girls.

"We need to put women and girls' safety at the top of our society's agenda, recognising that those of colour are at greater risk of violence and abuse.”

Ms Smallman, who is the Church of England’s first female archdeacon of black and minority ethnic descent, said she has been speaking to organisations who have spent years fighting to eliminate violence against women and girls across the UK - adding their work has left her hopeful.

The service, which will include music, prayers and speeches, will begin with a procession of bereaved family members and friends, alongside Victim Support workers as well as family liaison officers.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, also involved in organising the event, said: “Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were vibrant and wonderful women.

“As with Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Zara Aleena and too many others, we have learned the sisters’ names because of the appalling ways in which they died rather than the remarkable lives they lived.

“This memorial will celebrate the fullness of the women they were and our service will honour them all.”

Mr Khan warned there is “an epidemic of violence against women and girls across the UK which needs to be treated with the utmost urgency – not just by the police and partners, but our society as a whole”.

He added: “It is incumbent on all of us - particularly men - to challenge misogyny wherever it may be found. We must reject the hateful words and toxic attitudes that can inspire violent actions and stand resolute in solidarity with women and girls.”