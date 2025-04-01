Duke of York accuser Virginia Giuffre in hospital after ‘serious accident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The woman who settled a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York is in hospital after a “serious accident”, according to her spokeswoman.

Virginia Giuffre, who reportedly lives in Australia, said on Instagram that doctors had given her “four days to live” after her car was hit by a school bus.

Her spokeswoman Dini von Mueffling said: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Neither woman has given any details about where or when the collision took place.

Ms Giuffre has been living near Perth in Western Australia and posted a picture on Instagram from the city on March 2.

Western Australia Police said they received one report of a “minor crash” between a school bus and a car in Neergabby, about 12 miles north of Perth, on March 24.

“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day,” said a police spokeswoman. “There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

A spokesperson for the East Metropolitan Health Service, which runs Royal Perth Hospital, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that Ms Giuffre was not at any of their facilities.

A Western Australia Public Transport Authority spokesperson also told the ABC they were unaware of any such bus crashes.

Ms Giuffre, 41, is reported to have separated from her husband and posted pictures of her children on Instagram on March 22, saying she was missing them.

In Monday’s post about the accident, she said it had been “the worst start to a new year”.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time,” she said.

The duke paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre who he claimed never to have met.

She sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims.