An ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew has mocked his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, after she claimed to have just days to live following a brutal car crash.

Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who made headlines around the world when she sued the British royal for sexual assault in 2021, posted on Instagram on Sunday that she had been given "four days to live" due to kidney failure following the wreck.

Prince Andrew has always denied those allegations and settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022 for an unknown amount of money.

On Monday morning, Victoria Hervey — a British aristocrat, model, cryptocurrency promoter, sometime Covid-19 conspiracy theorist, and Donald Trump fan who briefly dated Prince Andrew in 1999 — offered her thoughts on Instagram.

"KARMA," wrote the 48-year-old over Giuffre's hospital selfie, adding the mocking soundtrack of Europe's 1986 glam rock smash 'The Final Countdown'.

"If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed. I don't believe it though. The FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are incoming: she's conveniently dying to evade jail."

Hervey, who is the eldest child of the 6th Marquess of Bristol and the product of more than two centuries of aristocratic breeding, gave no evidence to support that claim — just as she offered none in 2022 when she accused Giuffre of using an "Irish body double" to fake a famous photo that appears to show Giuffre with Prince Andrew.

In Monday’s post, she called Giuffre “the queen of the fake photo” and again accused her of inventing her accusations, as well as her injuries. She claimed to have heard from “reliable sources” that the FBI was preparing to arrest Giuffre, and that it was “almost time to celebrate” her downfall.

Hervey has previously claimed that Epstein’s web of sexual favors was “not a trafficking operation”, and that all his accusers were "fame-hungry drug addict prostitutes".

In her 2021 lawsuit, Giuffre alleged that Jeffrey Epstein had forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, on at least three occasions when she was 17 years old and he was 41.

Andrew has vehemently denied that, and claimed in 2019 to have "no recollection of ever meeting this lady".

Nevertheless, the scandal led to Andrew being stripped of his military roles and the title "His Royal Highness". He later said he regretted his association with Epstein, and that he would make a "substantial donation" to Giuffre's charity.